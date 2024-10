Motorola's affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still $100 off on Amazon

If you need a budget phone with 5G on deck and a respectable display, consider the Moto G 5G (2023). The phone is still retailing for 41% off its usual price, saving you $103. Keep in mind that there are limited quantities available at the time of writing.

Right off the bat, we should note that the Motorola phone has been at that price multiple times before. However, given that the newer version offers negligible improvements and costs over $25 more, this one is clearly the better bang-for-buck option.The Moto G 5G (2023) isn't exactly the best budget phone to go for at its standard MSRP of $250. But it's a reasonable choice right now, offering good value for money with its 6.5-inch HD+ display, respectable entry-level performance, and 48 MP main camera. This fella supports 120Hz frame refresh rates, so you should be able to enjoy a smooth streaming experience. There are also dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support to boost your video-watching times.As you can see for yourself, this bad boy is nothing all that remarkable. But hey, not everyone wants (or needs) a workhorse in their pocket. And those who simply want 5G on their device, something that lasts a lot between charges and offers a respectable display, should find the Moto G 5G (2023) a good choice.Still, if you don't mind coughing up an extra $100, there might be a much better option for you to consider.Samsung's Galaxy A25 5G is a slightly more expensive option than the, usually sold for about $300. But it's now $50 off, meaning you can get it for about $100 more than the Moto G 5G (2023). While it may be challenging for some users to extend their budget to about $250, you should know that this bad boy is better in just about every respect.As you can see from the Moto G 5G (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A25 5G specs comparison , the Galaxy phone features a Super AMOLED display, a more capable Exynos 1280 chip, and 2GB more RAM. Let's not forget about the camera. While not the best in class, the Samsung takes good-looking photos for a budget-friendly option with its 50 MP main unit.Another thing is that this fella will get four years of major OS updates and five years of security support. And we know all too well that Motorola is nowhere as generous with software updates on its phones. Ultimately, you're getting way more value for your money by going for the Galaxy A25 5G.