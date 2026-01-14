Mint Mobile's 5G MINTernet just became a lot cheaper
Bundle Mint Mobile’s 3-month home internet with a mobile plan and unlock big savings.
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Reliable 5G home internet has just become a lot more affordable with Mint Mobile’s MINTernet offer. For a limited time, you can get the 3-month plan for only $30/mo, down from $40/mo. That’s a pretty generous savings opportunity, even though it’s only available when paired with a phone plan.
But hear this: you won’t have to pay full price for the phone plan either. Right now, Mint Mobile is offering $15 off any 3-month phone plan with coupon code 15NOW, applied at checkout. The unlimited plan delivers the most value, as it’s 50% cheaper even without a code (bringing it to $45/mo from $90/mo), but the promo code brings it to an unbeatable $30/mo.
For starters, Mint’s 5G home internet uses T-Mobile’s reliable network, helping ensure fast speeds and consistent connectivity in supported areas. Better yet, it’s the perfect way to get started.
You pay upfront and don’t have to deal with restrictive contracts — ideal for users who aren’t quite sure whether Mint is for them. What’s more, the MINTernet is surprisingly easy to set up.
With download speeds of up to 415 Mbps, Mint’s MINTernet plan sounds like the complete package for many users. Don’t waste time and take advantage of this amazing home and mobile data plan bundle while it’s still available.
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But hear this: you won’t have to pay full price for the phone plan either. Right now, Mint Mobile is offering $15 off any 3-month phone plan with coupon code 15NOW, applied at checkout. The unlimited plan delivers the most value, as it’s 50% cheaper even without a code (bringing it to $45/mo from $90/mo), but the promo code brings it to an unbeatable $30/mo.
In other words, you can get three months of unlimited 5G home internet and unlimited mobile data for only $60/mo. This is a remarkably good price, considering the value you’re getting for your money.
For starters, Mint’s 5G home internet uses T-Mobile’s reliable network, helping ensure fast speeds and consistent connectivity in supported areas. Better yet, it’s the perfect way to get started.
You pay upfront and don’t have to deal with restrictive contracts — ideal for users who aren’t quite sure whether Mint is for them. What’s more, the MINTernet is surprisingly easy to set up.
You don’t have to book a technician or go through a tedious setup process. Mint provides the gateway device at no extra cost, and setting it up takes just a few minutes. There’s also a 14-day money-back guarantee. Essentially, that means you can try it out for two weeks and see for yourself whether it’s up to your standards.
With download speeds of up to 415 Mbps, Mint’s MINTernet plan sounds like the complete package for many users. Don’t waste time and take advantage of this amazing home and mobile data plan bundle while it’s still available.
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