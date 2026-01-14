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Mint Mobile's 5G MINTernet just became a lot cheaper

Bundle Mint Mobile’s 3-month home internet with a mobile plan and unlock big savings.

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A promotional image of the Mint Mobile home internet.
Reliable 5G home internet has just become a lot more affordable with Mint Mobile’s MINTernet offer. For a limited time, you can get the 3-month plan for only $30/mo, down from $40/mo. That’s a pretty generous savings opportunity, even though it’s only available when paired with a phone plan.

Home 5G MINTernet for $30/mo.

$30 /mo
$40
$10 off (25%)
Mint Mobile is offering a limited-time discount on its MINTernet, a reliable 5G home internet on the T-Mobile network. Starting at $40/mo, the service is now down to $30/mo when paired with a phone plan. Paid upfront, this is one of the best no-contract ways to ensure reliable connectivity for your devices.
Buy at Mint Mobile

3-month Mint Mobile plans for $15 off

$30 /mo
$90
$60 off (67%)
To get the $10 discount on the 5G home MINTernet, users should pair it with a phone plan. Right now, Mint offers $15 off all three-month mobile data plans with code 15NOW. Currently, the Unlimited plan is 50% off, and with the stackable coupon code, you can get it for as low as $30/mo (or $90 for three months).
Buy at Mint Mobile
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But hear this: you won’t have to pay full price for the phone plan either. Right now, Mint Mobile is offering $15 off any 3-month phone plan with coupon code 15NOW, applied at checkout. The unlimited plan delivers the most value, as it’s 50% cheaper even without a code (bringing it to $45/mo from $90/mo), but the promo code brings it to an unbeatable $30/mo.

In other words, you can get three months of unlimited 5G home internet and unlimited mobile data for only $60/mo. This is a remarkably good price, considering the value you’re getting for your money.

For starters, Mint’s 5G home internet uses T-Mobile’s reliable network, helping ensure fast speeds and consistent connectivity in supported areas. Better yet, it’s the perfect way to get started.

You pay upfront and don’t have to deal with restrictive contracts — ideal for users who aren’t quite sure whether Mint is for them. What’s more, the MINTernet is surprisingly easy to set up.

You don’t have to book a technician or go through a tedious setup process. Mint provides the gateway device at no extra cost, and setting it up takes just a few minutes. There’s also a 14-day money-back guarantee. Essentially, that means you can try it out for two weeks and see for yourself whether it’s up to your standards.

With download speeds of up to 415 Mbps, Mint’s MINTernet plan sounds like the complete package for many users. Don’t waste time and take advantage of this amazing home and mobile data plan bundle while it’s still available.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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