Mid-range phones might receive flagship-level power with the next-gen Snapdragon 7 Plus chipset

We anticipate broader adoption of the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 compared to its predecessor. The latter was limited to specific devices from Xiaomi and Realme, such as the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Poco F5, none of which were available in the US.





The Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 holds the potential to deliver substantial performance enhancements to mid-range smartphones, providing flagship-level capabilities at a more budget-friendly price. This has the potential to significantly impact the market, increasing accessibility to high-performance devices for a broader consumer base.