Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 lands for powerful midrangers with 8-series features
Qualcomm just unveiled its new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform, a chipset that will bring 8-series features to future midrangers. Among those are high performance with increased processor clock rates and gaming-scale graphics, low-light photography with wider dynamic range, and 4K HDR video capture.
On the co-processing side, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will offer more complex AI calculations, as well as increased 5G download speeds and the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity standards. The chip is already sampling with customers and phones with it will be released as soon as this month.
Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 specs and performance features
Despite the whopping 2.91 GHz clock speed of the powerful Qualcomm Kryo CPU cores and the doubling of the Adreno graphics subsystem speeds, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 offers a 13% decrease in average power consumption as it is built on the frugal 4nm production method that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the Galaxy S23 also uses.
"Today’s launch of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 illustrates our ability to bring some of the most in-demand flagship features to our Snapdragon-7 series—making them accessible to more people," claims Qualcomm's VPsaid Christopher Patrick, and one look at the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 specs and features sheet proves them correct:
- Support for 200MP cameras and 1440p displays at 120 Hz refresh rates.
- Snapdragon X62 5G modem with up to 4.4 Gbps download speeds and global band compatibility.
- 5G/4G Dual-Sim Dual Active (DSDA) support for browsing while on a call for the first time on a 7-series Snapdragon.
- Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Auto Variable Rate Shading for performance and Volumetric Rendering for added realism.
- Snapdragon Sound with Qualcomm aptX for lossless music streaming and lag-free sound for gaming.
- Triple 18-bit image processor with 30-frame capture for better dynamic range in low light scenarios.
- Staggered HDR video capture with triple exposure from two cameras simultaneously.
The 4K video capture can go to 60 frames per second, too, while phones with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 can record 10-bit color footage. LAst but not least, Qualcomm is offering the latest Wi-fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity standard for one truly well-rounded chipset that will offer all the modern mobile processing amenities on phones that one won't have to break their piggy bank for.
