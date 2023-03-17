Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 lands for powerful midrangers with 8-series features

Qualcomm just unveiled its new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform , a chipset that will bring 8-series features to future midrangers. Among those are high performance with increased processor clock rates and gaming-scale graphics, low-light photography with wider dynamic range, and 4K HDR video capture.





On the co-processing side, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will offer more complex AI calculations, as well as increased 5G download speeds and the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity standards. The chip is already sampling with customers and phones with it will be released as soon as this month.









Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 specs and performance features





Despite the whopping 2.91 GHz clock speed of the powerful Qualcomm Kryo CPU cores and the doubling of the Adreno graphics subsystem speeds, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 offers a 13% decrease in average power consumption as it is built on the frugal 4nm production method that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the Galaxy S23 also uses.





" Today’s launch of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 illustrates our ability to bring some of the most in-demand flagship features to our Snapdragon-7 series—making them accessible to more people ," claims Qualcomm's VPsaid Christopher Patrick, and one look at the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 specs and features sheet proves them correct:





Support for 200MP cameras and 1440p displays at 120 Hz refresh rates.

Snapdragon X62 5G modem with up to 4.4 Gbps download speeds and global band compatibility.

5G/4G Dual-Sim Dual Active (DSDA) support for browsing while on a call for the first time on a 7-series Snapdragon.

Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Auto Variable Rate Shading for performance and Volumetric Rendering for added realism.

Snapdragon Sound with Qualcomm aptX for lossless music streaming and lag-free sound for gaming.

Triple 18-bit image processor with 30-frame capture for better dynamic range in low light scenarios.

Staggered HDR video capture with triple exposure from two cameras simultaneously.





The 4K video capture can go to 60 frames per second, too, while phones with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 can record 10-bit color footage. LAst but not least, Qualcomm is offering the latest Wi-fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity standard for one truly well-rounded chipset that will offer all the modern mobile processing amenities on phones that one won't have to break their piggy bank for.