Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Surface Pro 9 with 8/256GB storage: 25% off at Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is now available at 25% off on Amazon. This is the model with an Intel Evo i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of built-in storage space. The 13-inch laptop-to-tablet device packs a punch, providing plenty of raw horsepower for all sorts of demanding work-related tasks. Get it now at 25% off and score $279 in savings. Deal applies only to the model in Graphite.