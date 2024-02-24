Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you ready to maximize your savings on arguably the best tablet for Windows fans? The amazing Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is now retailing at a cool price on Amazon, where you can get the model in Graphite at $279 off its price tag.
Mind you, Amazon isn’t the only retailer to offer a deal on this Windows tablet. However, you won’t find a better price for the 8/256GB model in Graphite at Best Buy or Walmart. For this reason, we can’t help but recommend you go for this particular offer if you wish to get the most bang for your buck on a new Windows slate.
Right off the bat, note that the Surface Pro 9 is not what you might call budget-friendly, even with this delicious 25% markdown. After all, this puppy retails at over $800 right now. However, when you take into account its main competitors in the eyes of the iPad Pro (2022) or the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, renewed versions of which currently sell for about $900 on Amazon, you see why this offer is rather generous.
Let’s not forget the extra convenience for hands-free use, facilitated by the iconic adjustable kickstand. If you don’t mind spending the extra dough, you can complete the ecosystem with a compatible keyboard and a pen, giving you a full-blown PC-like experience in a compact form.
Mind you, Amazon isn’t the only retailer to offer a deal on this Windows tablet. However, you won’t find a better price for the 8/256GB model in Graphite at Best Buy or Walmart. For this reason, we can’t help but recommend you go for this particular offer if you wish to get the most bang for your buck on a new Windows slate.
Right off the bat, note that the Surface Pro 9 is not what you might call budget-friendly, even with this delicious 25% markdown. After all, this puppy retails at over $800 right now. However, when you take into account its main competitors in the eyes of the iPad Pro (2022) or the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, renewed versions of which currently sell for about $900 on Amazon, you see why this offer is rather generous.
Giving you stunning visuals on its 13-inch touchscreen, this Microsoft tablet is perfect for almost anything you can think of. This model features an Intel Evo i5 core, complemented by 8GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage space, making everyday tasks seem like a breeze and even taking on more demanding apps without breaking a sweat.
Let’s not forget the extra convenience for hands-free use, facilitated by the iconic adjustable kickstand. If you don’t mind spending the extra dough, you can complete the ecosystem with a compatible keyboard and a pen, giving you a full-blown PC-like experience in a compact form.
Finally, Microsoft integrated a great 1080p HD camera with auto angle adjustment that’ll keep you in the center of attention throughout the work meeting. Putting a cherry on top of the cake, you get a long battery life of up to 19 hours on a single charge. That’s more than enough to get you through your next movie marathon.
Things that are NOT allowed: