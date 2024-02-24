Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This cool Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Are you ready to maximize your savings on arguably the best tablet for Windows fans? The amazing Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is now retailing at a cool price on Amazon, where you can get the model in Graphite at $279 off its price tag.

Mind you, Amazon isn’t the only retailer to offer a deal on this Windows tablet. However, you won’t find a better price for the 8/256GB model in Graphite at Best Buy or Walmart. For this reason, we can’t help but recommend you go for this particular offer if you wish to get the most bang for your buck on a new Windows slate.

Surface Pro 9 with 8/256GB storage: 25% off at Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is now available at 25% off on Amazon. This is the model with an Intel Evo i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of built-in storage space. The 13-inch laptop-to-tablet device packs a punch, providing plenty of raw horsepower for all sorts of demanding work-related tasks. Get it now at 25% off and score $279 in savings. Deal applies only to the model in Graphite.
$279 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, note that the Surface Pro 9 is not what you might call budget-friendly, even with this delicious 25% markdown. After all, this puppy retails at over $800 right now. However, when you take into account its main competitors in the eyes of the iPad Pro (2022) or the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, renewed versions of which currently sell for about $900 on Amazon, you see why this offer is rather generous.

Giving you stunning visuals on its 13-inch touchscreen, this Microsoft tablet is perfect for almost anything you can think of. This model features an Intel Evo i5 core, complemented by 8GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage space, making everyday tasks seem like a breeze and even taking on more demanding apps without breaking a sweat.

Let’s not forget the extra convenience for hands-free use, facilitated by the iconic adjustable kickstand. If you don’t mind spending the extra dough, you can complete the ecosystem with a compatible keyboard and a pen, giving you a full-blown PC-like experience in a compact form.

Finally, Microsoft integrated a great 1080p HD camera with auto angle adjustment that’ll keep you in the center of attention throughout the work meeting. Putting a cherry on top of the cake, you get a long battery life of up to 19 hours on a single charge. That’s more than enough to get you through your next movie marathon.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a mega bargain after historic $120 price cut
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a mega bargain after historic $120 price cut
This gorgeous Best Buy deal on the amazing Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still up for grabs
This gorgeous Best Buy deal on the amazing Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still up for grabs

Latest News

M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
Android, iOS users can now customize the Android Bot mascot
Android, iOS users can now customize the Android Bot mascot
X (formerly Twitter) expands audio and video calls to all users
X (formerly Twitter) expands audio and video calls to all users
New features eyed for the Google Search widget on the Android home screen
New features eyed for the Google Search widget on the Android home screen
Galaxy S24 One UI 6.1 update rolling out in the US with camera and screen fixes plus security patch
Galaxy S24 One UI 6.1 update rolling out in the US with camera and screen fixes plus security patch
This better-than-great Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal is somehow still available at Walmart
This better-than-great Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal is somehow still available at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless