Sweet new Best Buy deal slashes $440 off Surface Pro 9 price with 16GB RAM and keyboard

You know what we haven't seen in a while? That's right, a Surface Pro 9 promotion. We're obviously kidding, as Microsoft's versatile 13-inch powerhouse has essentially become easier to purchase at a hefty discount than at a "regular" price in recent months, but if you missed Amazon's killer Prime Day and post-Prime Day offers from just last week, you might be delighted to know that Best Buy is now running a new sale destined to prove even more compelling for an important chunk of prospective buyers.

That's because the Surface Pro 9 variant deeply discounted at the time of this writing is slightly humbler than what Amazon recently sold for up to $800 less than usual, which means that you can keep your spending to a minimum ahead of the holidays while not exactly making any major performance compromises.

Perhaps most importantly, this cool new deal bundles the jumbo-sized Windows 11 tablet with a neat "Type Cover" keyboard, meaning that your $1,099.99 will basically buy you a full-blown laptop that just so happens to be able to operate as a portable and (relatively) compact slate as well.

That's down from $1,539.99, which is how much you'd normally have to pay for an Intel Core i5-powered Surface Pro 9 with a speedy 256GB SSD and generous 16GB RAM count in combination with a productivity-maximizing keyboard accessory. 

Not quite as substantial as 800 bucks, that discount is certainly nothing to sneeze at either, especially with Black Friday and Cyber Monday events still a good few weeks on the horizon. Without a doubt the best Windows tablet money can buy right now, the Surface Pro 9 is unlikely to get an improved sequel by the end of the year, and if Apple doesn't release a new iPad Pro generation in the near future, this may well remain the best tablet in the world period.

Of course, we could debate the advantages and disadvantages of the best iPads currently available all day long, but the fact of the matter is that the value for money of such a massively discounted Surface Pro 9 model is simply unbeatable. 
