Sweet new Best Buy deal slashes $440 off Surface Pro 9 price with 16GB RAM and keyboard

You know what we haven't seen in a while? That's right, a Surface Pro 9 promotion. We're obviously kidding, as Microsoft's versatile 13-inch powerhouse has essentially become easier to purchase at a hefty discount than at a "regular" price in recent months, but if you missed Amazon's killer Prime Day and post-Prime Day offers from just last week, you might be delighted to know that Best Buy is now running a new sale destined to prove even more compelling for an important chunk of prospective buyers.





That's because the Surface Pro 9 variant deeply discounted at the time of this writing is slightly humbler than what Amazon recently sold for up to $800 less than usual, which means that you can keep your spending to a minimum ahead of the holidays while not exactly making any major performance compromises.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite, Keyboard Included $440 off (29%) $1099 99 $1539 99 Buy at BestBuy





Perhaps most importantly, this cool new deal bundles the jumbo-sized Windows 11 tablet with a neat "Type Cover" keyboard, meaning that your $1,099.99 will basically buy you a full-blown laptop that just so happens to be able to operate as a portable and (relatively) compact slate as well.





That's down from $1,539.99, which is how much you'd normally have to pay for an Intel Core i5-powered Surface Pro 9 with a speedy 256GB SSD and generous 16GB RAM count in combination with a productivity-maximizing keyboard accessory.







