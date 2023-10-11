Majestic Surface Pro 9 configuration scores incredible $800 Prime Day discount at the last minute

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Because we know how much you love those powerful, productive, and versatile Windows tablets designed by Microsoft to seamlessly transform into full-blown laptops, one of the first things we did when Amazon kicked off its 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days event yesterday was to look for a Surface Pro 9 discount.

Unfortunately, we couldn't find one at that time, but surprise, surprise, it appears that a Prime-exclusive promotion on the ultraportable 13-inch beast did surface (pun intended) at some point in the last 24 hours, allowing bargain hunters to save $800 for a limited time.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Wi-Fi Only, 1TB SSD, 32GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Platinum, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$801 off (31%)
$1799
$2599 99
Buy at Amazon

Wait, what? It's true, Amazon is currently slashing the entire value of a Galaxy Tab S9 or 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) off a Surface Pro 9 variant regularly priced at a bonkers $2,599.99. Why would anyone ever want to pay that for a tablet that doesn't include a keyboard or stylus, nor does it make dinner or drive you to work every day?

Luckily, you don't need to try to come up with an answer to that impossible question, at least if you hurry and take advantage of what's unsurprisingly a completely unprecedented and totally unbeatable special offer for Amazon Prime members only.

If you're wondering what justifies the newly reduced price of this state-of-the-art Surface Pro 9 model, which remains significantly higher than what many iPad Pro 12.9 (2022), Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra configurations cost, the answer is pretty simple - an outstanding Intel Evo i7 processor paired with a mouth-watering 32GB RAM count and sprinkled with an overwhelming 1TB solid-state storage on top.

This is evidently more than just a tablet, even with no productivity-enhancing accessories bundled in, and if you want a mobile computing machine that means business this holiday season, we can't see how you could do better in terms of raw power and (relative) affordability anytime soon.

