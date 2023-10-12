Another impressive Surface Pro 9 variant goes a whopping $400 off list after Prime Day

almost





Somewhat surprisingly, you can still save an incredible 800 bucks on a top-of-the-line version of Microsoft's latest versatile 13-inch Windows tablet, and even more unexpectedly, Amazon appears to have kicked off an interesting promotion on another Surface Pro 9 model after putting an official end to its Prime Big Deal Days festivities of this fall.

This one goes out to folks who don't need 32GB RAM or a full terabyte of storage in their tablet, but worry not, as you'll still get plenty of local digital hoarding room and memory to perform all your work tasks and stay entertained and busy during your travels at $400 under a list price of $1,599.99.





Specifically, you're looking at a decent 256 gigs of speedy solid-state storage, a more than generous 16GB memory count, and perhaps most impressively, a super-powerful Intel Evo i7 processor from the 12th generation of ultra-high-end chips at an unquestionably reasonable price very rarely achieved at a retailer as trustworthy as Amazon.





The Surface Pro 9 variant on special sale for a presumably limited time only with no Prime membership requirements or any other strings attached is definitely still not what we'd call affordable by conventional tablet standards, but that's obviously because you're dealing with a completely unconventional device here.





This is arguably better at mobile work stuff than all of Apple's best iPads right now, as well as better at... pretty much everything than all of the greatest Android tablets money can buy in 2023. Too bad the freshly reduced price of the 256GB SSD/16GB RAM/Intel Evo i7 configuration doesn't include a productivity-enhancing keyboard or a creativity-encouraging stylus, although for what it's worth, you obviously do get the Surface Pro family's iconic and handy built-in kickstand at no extra charge.