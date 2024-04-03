Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the obvious choice for a PC-like experience on the go after a massive discount

By
1comments
Microsoft Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the obvious choice for a PC-like experience on the go after a massive
As we already shared, Best Buy's catchy deal on the compact Microsoft Surface Go 3 lets you snag one for $150 off its price. But if you want a more pro-grade experience, Amazon is selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at a gorgeous discount.

At the moment, the model with an Intel Core i5 processor and 128GB of storage space is on sale at a stunning $351 markdown. So, you can get one for less than $800, shaving 32% off if you act fast and take advantage of this deal today!

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 128GB: Save $351 on Amazon!

Amazon is selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 128GB of storage at a sweet $351 discount. The slate offers good performance, has beautiful display and is a real bargain. Act fast and snatch one for way less than usual while you can!
$351 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon


The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 may technically be a mobile device, but attach a keyboard to it, and it can replace your laptop. Powered by Windows 11, the slate can run your favorite PC apps. Additionally, its Intel Core i5 chipset and 8GB of RAM provide it with the necessary firepower to run day-to-day tasks with ease. However, it may have a hard time running more demanding assignments and games, given that this bad boy was released in 2021.

In addition to its good performance, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 boasts a huge 13-inch display with a 2880 x 1920p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen provides a pleasant watching experience, so you'll be able to enjoy your favorite TV shows when your chill-out time finally comes.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 has a lot to offer. Furthermore, it's a real bargain right now with that sweet $364 discount on Amazon. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and save big on a brand-new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless