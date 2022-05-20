Two Microsoft Surface Pro 7 variants are on sale at killer prices with warranty





Released all the way back in 2019, this 10th Gen Intel Core-powered beast is undeniably still one of the best Windows tablets money can buy, especially at a starting price of less than five Benjamins.





No, that's not how much (or rather how little) Microsoft itself is currently charging for a brand-new Surface Pro 7 unit, with bargain hunters instead having to settle for ordering a "factory recondition" device from Woot. That sounds... less than ideal, but the Amazon-owned e-tailer can hook you up with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, and oh, did we mention you're looking at spending just $479.99 for an arguably more powerful 12.3-incher than pretty much all of the best Android tablets around?





Multitaskers and data hoarders, of course, will need to pay extra to upgrade the base 128GB SSD and 4GB RAM count to a more than respectable (even by 2022 standards) 256 and 8 gigs respectively, as well as swap the entry-level i3 processor for a speedier i5. We're talking as much as $679.99, which is really not that much considering the rest of this "outdated" tablet's specifications.





Those happen to include Intel Iris Plus graphics (at least on the i5 configuration), an advertised battery life of up to 10.5 hours in "typical device usage", powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support, Windows Hello face authentication, a good old fashioned headphone jack, microSD card slot, both USB-C and USB-A connectivity, a beautiful PixelSense display with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels, and last but not least, both Surface Pen and Type Cover support for maximum versatility.





Unfortunately, the two Surface Pro 7 versions on sale today (and only today) at Woot don't include any such accessories, which is hardly surprising given their pretty much unbeatable prices.





In case you're wondering, Microsoft no longer sells this device, but Best Buy does, currently charging $530 for a brand-new Core i3 unit and no less than $800 for a Core i5 refurb with 256GB storage. In case you're wondering, Microsoft no longer sells this device, but Best Buy does, currently charging $530 for a brand-new Core i3 unit and no less than $800 for a Core i5 refurb with 256GB storage.