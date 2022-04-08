 Best Buy has one very impressive Microsoft Surface Pro 8 variant on sale at a huge $400 discount - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Best Buy has one very impressive Microsoft Surface Pro 8 variant on sale at a huge $400 discount

Adrian Diaconescu
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy has one very impressive Microsoft Surface Pro 8 variant on sale at a huge $400 discount
Probably the best Windows tablet in the world is on sale at a special price yet again, and while we'd never call a $1,000 device "conventionally" affordable, it's definitely hard to think of something similarly powerful and productive as a Surface Pro 8 with an Intel Core i5 Evo processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD in the same ballpark.

This absolutely state-of-the-art configuration is normally available for a whopping $1,400, mind you, and although we've seen Microsoft and several major US retailers like Best Buy offer multiple Surface Pro 8 variants at substantial discounts a number of times before, this fresh $400 markdown is without a doubt a new record.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Intel Evo Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Device Only, Graphite

$400 off (29%)
$999 99
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Naturally, your $999.99 will only be enough to get you the ultra-high-end 13-inch slate itself at Best Buy for a limited time, with a productivity-enhancing keyboard cover and creativity-encouraging Surface Pen separately available at their regular prices.

The Graphite-coated Surface Pro 8 on sale here at a lower than ever price also comes with a handy built-in kickstand, up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge, powerful 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, a 10MP rear-facing autofocus camera, 5MP front-facing camera with 1080p video recording and Windows Hello face authentication support, and two USB-C ports equipped with Thunderbolt 4 capabilities in addition to the already impressive aforementioned processor, memory, and storage specs.

On top of everything, this 2021-released model is unquestionably sleeker and prettier than all of its forerunners, sporting thinner than ever screen bezels, not to mention the PixelSense display itself comes with 120Hz refresh rate technology to rival the fluidity of Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro powerhouses.

In case you're wondering, an M1-based iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) typically costs $1,099 in an entry-level configuration with a modest 128 gigs of internal storage space and no microSD card slot, which pretty much tells you everything you need to know about the (theoretical) appeal of Best Buy's hot new $999.99 Surface Pro 8 deal.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 specs
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 specs
  • OS Windows 11
  • Display 13.0 inches 2880 x 1920 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 10 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Intel Core i5 11th Gen 8GB RAM
  • Battery 6200 mAh
