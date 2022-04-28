Super-rare Amazon deal brings Microsoft's Surface Go 3 tablet down to a killer price





That changes today, as the entry-level Surface Go 3 configuration costs a whopping $100 less than usual as part of an extensive 24-hour-only Amazon PC sale. With a 4GB RAM count and 64 gigs of eMMC storage in tow, as well as a fairly large and almost surprisingly high-quality 10.5-inch PixelSense display sporting a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, this variant normally goes for an undeniably affordable $399.99.



That's still how much Microsoft itself and the likes of Best Buy continue to charge for the humblest version of the That's still how much Microsoft itself and the likes of Best Buy continue to charge for the humblest version of the third-gen Surface Go , which makes Amazon's hot new promo virtually impossible to turn down for hardcore Windows fans on a tight budget.





By no means the all-around best tablet money can buy in 2022 , the Surface Go 3 does come with full Windows 11 support, thus arguably eclipsing all of the top Android tablets out there in terms of productivity. Raw power, of course, is... not great at this price point, with Intel Pentium inside, but battery life is an entirely different story, with up to a solid 11 hours of "typical device usage" promised on a single charge.





Unlike many of its direct rivals, the low-cost 10.5-inch Windows slate also comes with a good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack... and a microSD card slot... and a modern USB-C port, although you'll obviously have to pay quite a bit more dough for things like built-in 4G LTE connectivity as well.





The same goes for a keyboard or stylus, which the Surface Go 3 does fully support but does not include in its retail box as standard, exactly as you'd expect from such an ultra-affordable device.