Microsoft's unlocked Surface Duo 2 scores a huge $500 discount with no strings attached

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Microsoft's unlocked Surface Duo 2 scores a huge $500 discount with no strings attached
If you've ever entertained the notion of owning a foldable handset, you might already be aware of the fact that no device manufacturer even comes close to Samsung's reviews and mainstream success in this still-small but rapidly growing market segment.

Of course, the reasons for that are varied, ranging from the non-existent Western distribution of certain Asia-first models to the advanced age and modest hardware of something like 2020's Motorola Razr 5G to the buggy software and excessive pricing of Microsoft's Surface Duo 2.

Normally available for a whopping $1,500 and up, the first 5G-enabled member of the Galaxy Z Fold-rivaling Surface Duo family is currently marked down by no less than 500 bucks, which should make it a lot easier to overlook Microsoft's missteps and strategic foldable errors.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2

5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Unlocked

$500 off (33%)
$999 99
$1499 99
Buy at BestBuy

This is an outright discount with absolutely no strings attached, mind you, which you can easily claim directly from the Surface Duo 2 makers and Best Buy sans committing to a specific mobile network operator. You can even choose between a 128 and 256GB storage variant offering unlocked support for all major (and minor) US carriers, the latter of which is on sale for $500 under its $1,600 regular price.

Both models come packing the same generous 8 gigs of RAM, as well as a Snapdragon 888 processor and a reasonably large 4,400mAh or so battery equipped with 23W fast charging capabilities. While that's still not enough to match the super-advanced specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, it definitely represents a substantial improvement over the first-gen Surface Duo.

Besides, the Z Fold 3 typically starts at $1,800, and although we've seen Samsung's latest foldable beast score some solid discounts of its own a number of times in recent months, $1,000 is clearly outside the realm of possibility for an unlocked deal in the near future.

Granted, there's always the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as well, but for all its flaws, the Surface Duo 2 offers way more screen real estate, at 8.3 inches overall or 5.8 inches in folded position. That's a key strength you may not want to disregard, even in comparison with the 7.6-inch Z Fold 3 also sporting a 6.2-inch cover display.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 specs
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 specs
User reviews
9.0
  • Display 8.3 inches 2688 x 1892 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4449 mAh
  • OS Android 11
