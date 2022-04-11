Microsoft's unlocked Surface Duo 2 scores a huge $500 discount with no strings attached

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, the reasons for that are varied, ranging from the non-existent Western distribution of certain Asia-first models to the advanced age and modest hardware of something like 2020's Motorola Razr 5G to the buggy software and excessive pricing of Microsoft's Surface Duo 2.





Normally available for a whopping $1,500 and up, the first 5G-enabled member of the Galaxy Z Fold-rivaling Surface Duo family is currently marked down by no less than 500 bucks, which should make it a lot easier to overlook Microsoft's missteps and strategic foldable errors.





This is an outright discount with absolutely no strings attached, mind you, which you can easily claim directly from the Surface Duo 2 makers and Best Buy sans committing to a specific mobile network operator. You can even choose between a 128 and 256GB storage variant offering unlocked support for all major (and minor) US carriers, the latter of which is on sale for $500 under its $1,600 regular price.





Both models come packing the same generous 8 gigs of RAM, as well as a Snapdragon 888 processor and a reasonably large 4,400mAh or so battery equipped with 23W fast charging capabilities. While that's still not enough to match the super-advanced specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G , it definitely represents a substantial improvement over the first-gen Surface Duo





Besides, the Z Fold 3 typically starts at $1,800, and although we've seen Samsung's latest foldable beast score some solid discounts of its own a number of times in recent months, $1,000 is clearly outside the realm of possibility for an unlocked deal in the near future.





Granted, there's always the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as well, but for all its flaws, the Surface Duo 2 offers way more screen real estate, at 8.3 inches overall or 5.8 inches in folded position. That's a key strength you may not want to disregard, even in comparison with the 7.6-inch Z Fold 3 also sporting a 6.2-inch cover display.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up