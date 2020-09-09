New Surface Duo ad reminds us Microsoft's cool dual-screen device is (almost) here
The new Surface Duo launches September 10th. Open two screens and open new possibilities. https://t.co/j0k7XHdlJ3 #DoOneBetter pic.twitter.com/0G5tvXiiCp— Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 8, 2020
While there's zero mention of the Surface Duo's features and capabilities in this latest ad, the optional Surface Pen does make an appearance, as do Microsoft's AirPods-rivaling Surface Earbuds.
The 30-second video wraps up with a user taking a phone call on the dual-screen device (after performing a magic trick for some reason), which once again highlights Microsoft's delight at including cellular support on a product that walks a fine line between smartphones and tablets, essentially aiming to bring the best of both worlds together in a lightweight and flexible package like no other available today.
Pre-order the Surface Duo right now from Best Buy, AT&T, or Microsoft
Speaking of availability, the September 10 date is emphasized at the very end of the commercial, with pre-orders still going on at Best Buy and AT&T in addition to Microsoft's own US e-store.
Priced at $1,400 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, the Surface Duo comes with two 5.6-inch screens capable of combining into one massive 8.1-inch viewing area, as well as a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6 gigs of RAM, a single "adaptive" 11MP camera, a relatively small 3,577mAh battery purportedly able to keep the lights on for up to a whopping 27 hours of uninterrupted talk time between charges, an incredibly slim 4.8mm profile, and unfortunately, 4G LTE only connectivity for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon (in an unlocked variant).