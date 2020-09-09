Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Android Microsoft

New Surface Duo ad reminds us Microsoft's cool dual-screen device is (almost) here

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 09, 2020, 4:30 AM
New Surface Duo ad reminds us Microsoft's cool dual-screen device is (almost) here
Microsoft hasn't exactly run a very aggressive marketing campaign in the lead-up to and immediately after the full announcement and pre-order start of the groundbreaking Surface Duo, but with just one day left before the actual release of the dual-screen Android device, the company is kicking things into high gear with a cool new 30-second commercial.

Unlike the significantly lengthier introduction video uploaded to Microsoft's official Surface YouTube channel almost a month ago and the six subsequent short "how to" clips, this focuses primarily on the versatile design and uniquely attractive Duo form factor rather than the product's real-world utility and productivity.

Of course, the enhanced multitasking experience enabled by the handset's two separate large screens is likely to remain Microsoft's key selling point for the Surface Duo going forward, but at the same time, the Redmond-based tech giant is trying to market the device as a "mind-opener" for a young and hip demographic.


While there's zero mention of the Surface Duo's features and capabilities in this latest ad, the optional Surface Pen does make an appearance, as do Microsoft's AirPods-rivaling Surface Earbuds

The 30-second video wraps up with a user taking a phone call on the dual-screen device (after performing a magic trick for some reason), which once again highlights Microsoft's delight at including cellular support on a product that walks a fine line between smartphones and tablets, essentially aiming to bring the best of both worlds together in a lightweight and flexible package like no other available today.

Pre-order the Surface Duo right now from Best Buy, AT&T, or Microsoft



Speaking of availability, the September 10 date is emphasized at the very end of the commercial, with pre-orders still going on at Best Buy and AT&T in addition to Microsoft's own US e-store. 

Priced at $1,400 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, the Surface Duo comes with two 5.6-inch screens capable of combining into one massive 8.1-inch viewing area, as well as a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6 gigs of RAM, a single "adaptive" 11MP camera, a relatively small 3,577mAh battery purportedly able to keep the lights on for up to a whopping 27 hours of uninterrupted talk time between charges, an incredibly slim 4.8mm profile, and unfortunately, 4G LTE only connectivity for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon (in an unlocked variant).

