Surface Duo successor will likely catch up to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in a key department

Microsoft returned to the smartphone market this year with the dual-screen Surface Duo . While it has features like stylus support and a 360-degree hinge going for it, it pales in comparison to other foldable phones, not just because it doesn't feature a single bendable display, but also because of its dated specs.





According to the latest scoop, at least one of the gripes people have with the device will be taken care of with the next iteration.





likely Zeta will be 5G https://t.co/BNPPc9MsqD — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) September 3, 2020





The The Surface Duo costs $1,399 and at this price point, you would expect 5G connectivity. That's not the case here, and apparently this has something to do with the design of the phone. Tipster WalkingCat claims that the Surface Duo 2, which is apparently codenamed Zeta, will offer 5G support.



This is not much of a surprise, given that even some mid-tier phones on the market are 5G-ready. But then again, you never know with Microsoft because the Surface Duo lacks many features that are deemed essential such as wireless charging and NFC. It also comes with a single-camera system and non-expandable storage.