Android Microsoft 5G

Surface Duo successor will likely catch up to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in a key department

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 04, 2020, 11:31 AM
Microsoft returned to the smartphone market this year with the dual-screen Surface Duo. While it has features like stylus support and a 360-degree hinge going for it, it pales in comparison to other foldable phones, not just because it doesn't feature a single bendable display, but also because of its dated specs. 

According to the latest scoop, at least one of the gripes people have with the device will be taken care of with the next iteration.



The Surface Duo costs $1,399 and at this price point, you would expect 5G connectivity. That's not the case here, and apparently this has something to do with the design of the phone. Tipster WalkingCat claims that the Surface Duo 2, which is apparently codenamed Zeta, will offer 5G support.

This is not much of a surprise, given that even some mid-tier phones on the market are 5G-ready. But then again, you never know with Microsoft because the Surface Duo lacks many features that are deemed essential such as wireless charging and NFC. It also comes with a single-camera system and non-expandable storage.

As for the Surface Duo successor, it will reportedly be called the Surface Duo V2. Microsoft had previously taken over the Romanian, Taiwanese, and American operations of software engineering company Movial to work on its dual-screen Android devices. It was also apparently looking to hire engineers to work on its future foldable phones.

