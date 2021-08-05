Microsoft's Surface Duo drops to new all-time low prices in 128 and 256GB variants

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Originally priced at an obscene $1,400 and up, the 8.1-inch tablet capable of seamlessly turning into a 5.6-inch smartphone (and vice versa) started getting substantial discounts (with no strings attached) just a couple of months after its commercial debut









Believe it or not, the same Amazon-owned e-tailer is now charging even less for a brand-new (!!!), unused, unopened, and undamaged Microsoft Surface Duo unit with 128 gigs of internal storage space and a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.





As you can imagine, the difference between Woot's killer deal from last month and this latest one-day-only sale is not exactly earth-shattering, but we're pretty sure bargain hunters will be happy to get another opportunity to pay around four Benjamins for this very eye-catching, versatile, and reasonably well-equipped device.





Specifically, you're looking at spending as little as $397.99 for the aforementioned entry-level configuration, and perhaps more importantly, just $469.99 (down from $509.99 in July and $1,499.99 last year) for a 256GB storage variant.





Obviously, there are absolutely no special requirements you need to meet in order to take advantage of the limited-time offer, although before pulling the trigger, you should keep in mind that you'll only be able to use these incredibly affordable handsets on AT&T





Naturally, that's a fairly significant inconvenience AT&T customers might be inclined to overlook when they realize just how special the Surface Duo is compared to the best sub-$400 phones out there.





