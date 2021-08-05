Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

AT&T Android Microsoft Deals

Microsoft's Surface Duo drops to new all-time low prices in 128 and 256GB variants

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
Microsoft's Surface Duo drops to new all-time low prices in 128 and 256GB variants
While the idea behind last year's Surface Duo was certainly groundbreaking, Microsoft's dual-screen Android execution couldn't exactly rival Samsung's flawed but incredibly powerful and surprisingly usable Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G.

Originally priced at an obscene $1,400 and up, the 8.1-inch tablet capable of seamlessly turning into a 5.6-inch smartphone (and vice versa) started getting substantial discounts (with no strings attached) just a couple of months after its commercial debut.

Predictably enough, the 4G LTE-only handset powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor didn't become a box-office hit at $1,100 and up either, so as the months went by and Surface Duo 2 rumors grew louder, the first-gen's price continued to drop lower and lower. And lower, and lower until reaching a ridiculous $409.99 back in early July.

Microsoft Surface Duo

Dual Screen, 128GB, AT&T Locked, New, 1 Year Warranty

$1002 off (72%)
$397 99
$1399 99
Buy at Woot

Microsoft Surface Duo

Dual Screen, 256GB, AT&T Locked, New, 1 Year Warranty

$1030 off (69%)
$469 99
$1499 99
Buy at Woot

Believe it or not, the same Amazon-owned e-tailer is now charging even less for a brand-new (!!!), unused, unopened, and undamaged Microsoft Surface Duo unit with 128 gigs of internal storage space and a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.

As you can imagine, the difference between Woot's killer deal from last month and this latest one-day-only sale is not exactly earth-shattering, but we're pretty sure bargain hunters will be happy to get another opportunity to pay around four Benjamins for this very eye-catching, versatile, and reasonably well-equipped device.

Specifically, you're looking at spending as little as $397.99 for the aforementioned entry-level configuration, and perhaps more importantly, just $469.99 (down from $509.99 in July and $1,499.99 last year) for a 256GB storage variant.

Obviously, there are absolutely no special requirements you need to meet in order to take advantage of the limited-time offer, although before pulling the trigger, you should keep in mind that you'll only be able to use these incredibly affordable handsets on AT&T.

Naturally, that's a fairly significant inconvenience AT&T customers might be inclined to overlook when they realize just how special the Surface Duo is compared to the best sub-$400 phones out there.

Related phones

Surface Duo
Microsoft Surface Duo View Full specs

User Score:

6.5
69%off $470 Special Woot 72%off $398 Special Woot $525 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 8.1 inches 2700 x 1800 pixels
  • Camera 11 MP (Single camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3577 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

