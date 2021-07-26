Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

Android Microsoft

Leaked photos of Microsoft Surface Duo 2 reveal triple-camera setup

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0

The Surface Duo was both one of the most interesting and least successful devices of 2020, but Microsoft isn’t throwing in the towel. The company is working on a new model that has leaked in full months before its release.

This is (allegedly) the Microsoft Surface Duo 2


A video of what seems to be a prototype Microsoft Surface Duo 2 unit has been published online and Windows Central has reason to believe the images in question are legitimate.

The Surface Duo 2 looks set to retain the dual-screen design of the original product, only this time it also includes a new triple-camera setup on the rear. Microsoft has reportedly chosen a main camera paired with ultra-wide and telephoto shooters.

The camera module itself is pretty massive and is covered in black glass, regardless of the colorway chosen. It’s coupled with the usual LED flash and what could be a laser autofocus system.

Other external changes include the positioning of the fingerprint reader, believed to now be embedded within the power button, and the centered USB-C port on the right-hand side of the Surface Duo 2.


The Surface Duo 2 should be available by October


The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is scheduled to ship in either September or October 2021 with high-end specifications (and hopefully better software). The list will include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, 5G network support, and even an NFC support for contactless payments.

The original Microsoft Surface Duo included the outdated Snapdragon 855, so the internal upgrades will be a welcome change. The displays are likely to be a little bigger and the bezels thinner, though the overall size of the product should remain largely unchanged. 

Going by the images, Microsoft is likely to offer the Surface Duo 2 in black and white variants. It's unclear how much the device will cost, but hopefully Microsoft will aim for a more competitive price point than the original, which retailed at $1,399.

With improvements across the board, the Surface Duo 2 could be a lot more attractive than its predecessor. Although with devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also in the pipeline, it probably won't be one of the best phones of 2021

