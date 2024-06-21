Probably the best M4 iPad Pro 13 deal yet slashes a cool $100 off the price of a 512GB variant

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Probably the best tablets in the world right now are barely a few weeks old, but despite their very young age and very impressive specifications, the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro beasts with 11 and 13-inch screens have already been discounted quite a few times by a couple of different retailers in a number of different models.

The latest Amazon deal might just be the greatest one to date, allowing you to get an expensive but not that expensive version of the newest iPad Pro 13 colossus with a generous 512 gigs of internal storage space at a special price. This particular Wi-Fi-only configuration with "standard" glass normally costs $1,499, but if you hurry, you can choose between silver and space black color options and spend a nice 100 bucks less than that.

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024)

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver and Space Black Color Options
$100 off (7%)
Buy at Amazon

You're obviously still not looking at a budget tablet here, but that's because the aforementioned Apple M4 processor is faster than what many traditional laptops have going for them in the same department these days.

Unfortunately, the reduced price of the 13-inch iPad Pro (2024) does not include a keyboard, stylus, or any other productivity-enhancing accessories. Nonetheless, this is clearly an absolute workhorse you can easily take with you wherever you go, and its entertainment skills are virtually unrivaled as well.

That's because everything from the four-speaker audio system to that gorgeous Ultra Retina Tandem OLED display and massive battery is... as close to perfection as a tablet can get in this day and age, and you don't have to trust Apple on all that. Our in-depth product review from a couple of weeks back essentially corroborates the company's bombastic marketing claims in full, highlighting the real-world greatness of a device that's going to be incredibly hard to follow in the next couple of years.

If there's something that reduces the mainstream appeal of the iPad Pro (M4) duo, that's naturally a typically extravagant pricing structure. A $100 discount doesn't completely offset that flaw for a 13-inch model regularly available for fifteen hundred US dollars, but the already amazing value proposition is currently made... that much more amazing.
