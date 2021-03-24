T-Mobile has a huge surprise for Metro customers available 'starting now'
Unsurprisingly, T-Mo is expanding the unorthodox loyalty-rewarding scheme with a bang, allowing everyone, yes, eve-ry-one to get a free season-long subscription to MLB.TV between March 30 and April 6.
By the way, that aforementioned MLB.TV subscription is normally worth a whopping $129.99, which is extremely close to the regular price of a top-selling OnePlus Nord N100 handset at Metro by T-Mobile. Of course, the prepaid operator can hook you up with that phone, as well as many others like it, for free if you're willing to port in an existing number from a different carrier.
The point is it was already very advantageous to join Metro, especially when you also consider those ultra-affordable plans starting at $40 a month per line with 5G access included, but now that free stuff and exclusive offers from brands like Pandora, Dunkin', Popeyes, Shell, Redbox, Booking.com, and more are part of the deal as well, you have to wonder if the US prepaid war is done and dusted.
For those unaware of how T-Mobile Tuesdays works, all you need to do is download the official app on your Android or iOS device, verify your eligible phone number, and start claiming deals and freebies by saving offers and then actually redeeming them with a simple tap.