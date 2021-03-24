Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
T-Mobile iOS Android Apps Deals Metro

T-Mobile has a huge surprise for Metro customers available 'starting now'

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 24, 2021, 10:16 AM
T-Mobile has a huge surprise for Metro customers available 'starting now'
T-Mobile has some pretty big retail expansion plans for its "flagship" prepaid brand, aiming to open hundreds of new Metro stores across the country this year in addition to bringing its daughter operator's products to its own stores serving various rural areas, but believe it or not, that's actually not the most important change in the pipeline in 2021 in this particular department.

That's because Metro by T-Mobile customers can get thanked just like Magenta's postpaid subscribers have been able to score little treats, freebies, and discounts for several years now. While the "Un-carrier" says its hugely popular T-Mobile Tuesdays program is available for more people than ever before "starting now", you'll obviously need to wait until next Tuesday to claim your first weekly perk as a Metro user.

Unsurprisingly, T-Mo is expanding the unorthodox loyalty-rewarding scheme with a bang, allowing everyone, yes, eve-ry-one to get a free season-long subscription to MLB.TV between March 30 and April 6. 

For postpaid T-Mobile customers, this marks the sixth year in a row they can enjoy complimentary and unrestricted access to all MLB teams' out-of-market games live and on-demand on "supported devices", while prepaid Metro by T-Mobile users can look forward to this being merely the beginning of a beautiful avalanche of weekly deals typically amounting to close to $1,000 in value every year.

By the way, that aforementioned MLB.TV subscription is normally worth a whopping $129.99, which is extremely close to the regular price of a top-selling OnePlus Nord N100 handset at Metro by T-Mobile. Of course, the prepaid operator can hook you up with that phone, as well as many others like it, for free if you're willing to port in an existing number from a different carrier.

The point is it was already very advantageous to join Metro, especially when you also consider those ultra-affordable plans starting at $40 a month per line with 5G access included, but now that free stuff and exclusive offers from brands like Pandora, Dunkin', Popeyes, Shell, Redbox, Booking.com, and more are part of the deal as well, you have to wonder if the US prepaid war is done and dusted.

For those unaware of how T-Mobile Tuesdays works, all you need to do is download the official app on your Android or iOS device, verify your eligible phone number, and start claiming deals and freebies by saving offers and then actually redeeming them with a simple tap.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Hot new deals drop Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ into bargain territory
Popular stories
Expires in - 14h 55minApple's AirPods Pro hit a new all-time low price in 'certified refurbished' condition
Popular stories
Microsoft is back with the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G deal ever
Popular stories
Samsung has every Galaxy Watch 3 version on sale at a massive discount for a limited time
Popular stories
Grab an unlocked Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL for as low as $120 (refurbished)
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro price, preorder deals, and where to buy

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
Popular stories
Android apps keep crashing? This solution has helped many fix the problem
Popular stories
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in
Popular stories
How Verizon's 4G network turned out faster than the 5G ones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless