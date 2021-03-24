T-Mobile has a huge surprise for Metro customers available 'starting now'





That's because Metro by T-Mobile customers can get thanked just like Magenta's postpaid subscribers have been able to score little treats, freebies, and discounts for several years now. While the "Un-carrier" says its hugely popular T-Mobile Tuesdays program is available for more people than ever before "starting now" , you'll obviously need to wait until next Tuesday to claim your first weekly perk as a Metro user.





Unsurprisingly, T-Mo is expanding the unorthodox loyalty-rewarding scheme with a bang, allowing everyone, yes, eve-ry-one to get a free season-long subscription to MLB.TV between March 30 and April 6.





For postpaid T-Mobile customers, this marks the sixth year in a row they can enjoy complimentary and unrestricted access to all MLB teams' out-of-market games live and on-demand on "supported devices", while prepaid Metro by T-Mobile users can look forward to this being merely the beginning of a beautiful avalanche of weekly deals typically amounting to close to $1,000 in value every year.









The point is it was already very advantageous to join Metro, especially when you also consider those ultra-affordable plans starting at $40 a month per line with 5G access included, but now that free stuff and exclusive offers from brands like Pandora, Dunkin', Popeyes, Shell, Redbox, Booking.com, and more are part of the deal as well, you have to wonder if the US prepaid war is done and dusted.





For those unaware of how T-Mobile Tuesdays works, all you need to do is download the official app on your Android or iOS device , verify your eligible phone number, and start claiming deals and freebies by saving offers and then actually redeeming them with a simple tap.



