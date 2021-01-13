Metro by T-Mobile recruits famous rapper to launch OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





It appears that Metro is considering the launch of the two phones an important event, because it's throwing quite a party in their honor. Of course, by party we mean an online event. The date is set for January 22 and the event is called The Drop and will feature none other than Ty Dolla $ing. OnePlus promises "a virtual music experience like nothing you've seen before" . But that's not the only reason that virtual extravaganza might be worth considering. What else, then?





Well, if you're logged in during the event, you have a chance to win one of the OnePlus prizes, which include OnePlus devices and $10,000 cash. That's not a bad incentive to spent an hour or so attending a virtual event. To learn more about the show and sign up, follow the link below:









But even if you're not one of the lucky winners, you can still get a OnePlus Nord N10 5G or N100 for free. To do that, you have to switch over your number to Metro by T-Mobile and sign up for one of the carrier's plans.





It's no wonder Metro is so excited about these new OnePlus phones. They offer great value at a low cost, which is perfect for the users looking for a bargain. We already reviewed the OnePlus Nord N10 and were overall pleased with what OnePlus is offering for just $300.



