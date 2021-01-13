Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

 View

Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

 View
T-Mobile OnePlus 5G

Metro by T-Mobile recruits famous rapper to launch OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Jan 13, 2021, 9:11 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Metro by T-Mobile recruits famous rapper to launch OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100
The budget OnePlus Nord devices are coming to the US with full force. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the cheaper Nord N100 are already available on the official OnePlus store but they're also coming to one of the major US carriers: T-Mobile. It only makes sense that the budget-friendly phones will also arrive on Metro by T-Mobile, the Uncarrier's MVNO. 

It appears that Metro is considering the launch of the two phones an important event, because it's throwing quite a party in their honor. Of course, by party we mean an online event. The date is set for January 22 and the event is called The Drop and will feature none other than Ty Dolla $ing. OnePlus promises "a virtual music experience like nothing you've seen before". But that's not the only reason that virtual extravaganza might be worth considering. What else, then?

Well, if you're logged in during the event, you have a chance to win one of the OnePlus prizes, which include OnePlus devices and $10,000 cash. That's not a bad incentive to spent an hour or so attending a virtual event. To learn more about the show and sign up, follow the link below:


But even if you're not one of the lucky winners, you can still get a OnePlus Nord N10 5G or N100 for free. To do that, you have to switch over your number to Metro by T-Mobile and sign up for one of the carrier's plans.

It's no wonder Metro is so excited about these new OnePlus phones. They offer great value at a low cost, which is perfect for the users looking for a bargain. We already reviewed the OnePlus Nord N10 and were overall pleased with what OnePlus is offering for just $300. 

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung's 'next flagship product' is confirmed to use first-of-its-kind AMD GPU
Popular stories
Exynos 2100 is official: Samsung's Arm-based chip means business
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
Video posted by Samsung allegedly gives an early look at the all-screen Galaxy Note 21 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless