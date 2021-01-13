Metro by T-Mobile recruits famous rapper to launch OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100
Well, if you're logged in during the event, you have a chance to win one of the OnePlus prizes, which include OnePlus devices and $10,000 cash. That's not a bad incentive to spent an hour or so attending a virtual event. To learn more about the show and sign up, follow the link below:
But even if you're not one of the lucky winners, you can still get a OnePlus Nord N10 5G or N100 for free. To do that, you have to switch over your number to Metro by T-Mobile and sign up for one of the carrier's plans.
It's no wonder Metro is so excited about these new OnePlus phones. They offer great value at a low cost, which is perfect for the users looking for a bargain. We already reviewed the OnePlus Nord N10 and were overall pleased with what OnePlus is offering for just $300.