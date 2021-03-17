Pandora to offer an enhanced experience to T-Mobile customers

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 17, 2021, 9:30 AM
SiriusXM and T-Mobile have announced they inked a new partnership that will provide Uncarrier's customers with an enhanced Pandora experience. Starting March 23, T-Mobile customers with T-Mobile Tuesdays can get free access to a special enhanced version of Pandora's classic personalized music experience featuring ad-free radio weekends through March 2022.

Aside from ad-free Pandora music stations each weekend, the enhanced experience provides access to special Top Tracks music stations powered by SiriusXM, featuring songs curated from well-known channels including The Highway, Hits 1, The Heat, and 90s on 9.

But wait, there's more! T-Mobile customers getting Pandora's enhanced experience will receive exclusive access to SiriusXM original podcasts such as Exit 209 with Storme Warren and Unboxing the 90s.

Last but not least, this special enhanced Pandora experience includes early access to new episodes of SiriusXM podcasts on Pandora like The Hoda Show, Sway's Interviews, Fierce Women in Music, Binge Guide, and The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham.

The only thing required to benefit from Pandora's enhanced experience is to be a T-Mobile customer and have the T-Mobile Tuesdays app installed on your Android or iOS device. You'll be able to save and redeem the Pandora offer on March 23, but make sure you have a Pandora account to be able to access all these exclusive music stations and podcasts.

