The ultra-compact Marshall Willen is $50 off with Best Buy's generous sale

A Marshall Willen speaker submerged in water, showcasing its water-resistant design.
Do you remember Best Buy's exclusive, head-turning 50% markdown on the small but exciting Marshall Willen? Fret not—it was launched quite some time ago (during Black Friday, to be precise). Well, those who missed the chance to get this extremely portable fella for 50% off can save on it again. And, once again, Best Buy is the one throwing the discount.

Marshall Willen: 42% off at Best Buy

The small but capable Marshall Willen is 42% off at Best Buy! While this isn't the best discount we've ever seen for the model, it's fair to say that Amazon and Walmart have no matching sales at the time of writing.
$50 off (42%)
$69 99
$119 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save 25% on the JBL Clip 5 at Amazon

If you're looking for something more practical, the JBL Clip 5 might be a suitable alternative. This model has an ultra-compact design with a built-in carabiner, plus it offers respectable audio with some low end. Get one at Amazon now, and you can save 25%.
$20 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

However, the seller doesn't host a 50% markdown on this small portable Bluetooth speaker. For context, you can now buy it for $69.99, or 42% off its $119.99 original price. However, given that no other merchant matches that $50 price cut, we'd say you should consider it. If you're looking for something with a more practical design and a better low-end response, consider the JBL Clip 5. This one is 25% off at Amazon right now.

Before you say it—we know! The Willen welcomed a successor in the face of the Willen II sometime last year. But that doesn't mean it's an inferior option. On the contrary! It sports a chic retro design that should appeal to all Marshall fans, featuring an IP67 rating and a built-in strap that lets you attach it anywhere you like. But it's not just about the looks.

The first-gen Willen offers surprisingly good audio output (considering its ultra-portable design). It delivers crisp highs and rich mids, providing a consumer-pleasing sound. Moreover, you can tune it to your taste using presets via the Marshall Bluetooth app. Yep, you get no graphic equalizer here.

On top of everything else, this small but mighty fella features a built-in microphone for phone calls and a long 15-hour battery life. As you can see for yourself, the Marshall Willen is quite a catch! Granted, it's unimpressive at its standard price, but at $69.99, it's undeniably attractive. Get one and save at Best Buy.
