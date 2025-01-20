The ultra-compact Marshall Willen is $50 off with Best Buy's generous sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you remember Best Buy's exclusive, head-turning 50% markdown on the small but exciting Marshall Willen? Fret not—it was launched quite some time ago (during Black Friday, to be precise). Well, those who missed the chance to get this extremely portable fella for 50% off can save on it again. And, once again, Best Buy is the one throwing the discount.
However, the seller doesn't host a 50% markdown on this small portable Bluetooth speaker. For context, you can now buy it for $69.99, or 42% off its $119.99 original price. However, given that no other merchant matches that $50 price cut, we'd say you should consider it. If you're looking for something with a more practical design and a better low-end response, consider the JBL Clip 5. This one is 25% off at Amazon right now.
The first-gen Willen offers surprisingly good audio output (considering its ultra-portable design). It delivers crisp highs and rich mids, providing a consumer-pleasing sound. Moreover, you can tune it to your taste using presets via the Marshall Bluetooth app. Yep, you get no graphic equalizer here.
However, the seller doesn't host a 50% markdown on this small portable Bluetooth speaker. For context, you can now buy it for $69.99, or 42% off its $119.99 original price. However, given that no other merchant matches that $50 price cut, we'd say you should consider it. If you're looking for something with a more practical design and a better low-end response, consider the JBL Clip 5. This one is 25% off at Amazon right now.
Before you say it—we know! The Willen welcomed a successor in the face of the Willen II sometime last year. But that doesn't mean it's an inferior option. On the contrary! It sports a chic retro design that should appeal to all Marshall fans, featuring an IP67 rating and a built-in strap that lets you attach it anywhere you like. But it's not just about the looks.
The first-gen Willen offers surprisingly good audio output (considering its ultra-portable design). It delivers crisp highs and rich mids, providing a consumer-pleasing sound. Moreover, you can tune it to your taste using presets via the Marshall Bluetooth app. Yep, you get no graphic equalizer here.
On top of everything else, this small but mighty fella features a built-in microphone for phone calls and a long 15-hour battery life. As you can see for yourself, the Marshall Willen is quite a catch! Granted, it's unimpressive at its standard price, but at $69.99, it's undeniably attractive. Get one and save at Best Buy.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
20 Jan, 2025The ultra-compact Marshall Willen is $50 off with Best Buy's generous sale
17 Jan, 2025This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
15 Jan, 2025Extremely loud JBL Xtreme 4 drops to a new all-time low at Amazon
13 Jan, 2025Epic sale knocks 31% off the JBL Charge 5 for extremely limited time
11 Jan, 2025Amazon's Winter Sale event knocks 30% off the Soundcore Motion 300, making it a must-have
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: