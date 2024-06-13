Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The powerful iPad Air with M1 chip is heavily discounted on Amazon once again

By
The powerful iPad Air with M1 chip is heavily discounted on Amazon once again
What do you do if you are in the market for a new iPad Air but don't want to break the bank on one? Well, the answer is simple: You purchase a brand-new M1-powered iPad Air with 256GB of storage through this deal you're currently reading.

Amazon is offering a sweet $199 discount on this fella again, shaving 27% off the tablet's usual price and letting you snag a unit for less than $550. This price cut isn't new, as Amazon offered it a few weeks ago. But the supplies were depleted, and you couldn't get a brand-new M1-powered iPad Air for a few days.

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) 256GB: Save $199!

Get the M1-powered iPad Air 2022 with 256GB of storage for $199 off its price on Amazon. The tablet features a powerful M1 chip for top-tier performance and a 10.9-inch LCD screen with a 2360 x 1640 resolution, delivering an excellent watching experience. Act fast and pull the trigger on this unmissable deal while it lasts!
$199 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon
 

However, it appears Amazon has restocked and has returned the slate to its lowest price on the platform. Yep, that's right, this sweet $199 markdown lets you get the M1-powered iPad Air at its lowest cost yet on Amazon, making this deal truly unmissable.

The 2022-released 5th generation iPad Air may be advancing in age, but its powerful M1 chip still delivers excellent performance, allowing it to handle any task with ease. In addition to that, the slate sports a lovely 10.9-inch LCD display with a 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. This makes the tablet perfect for watching movies and your favorite Apple TV+ TV series.

Although it’s no longer the newest model, the M1-powered iPad Air is still among the best tablets you can buy right now, thanks to its powerful performance and stunning display. This bad boy can be your primary device for both work and entertainment, offering excellent value for your money. So, do not overthink it! Act fast and snag one by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article now while the offer lasts!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

