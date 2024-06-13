The powerful iPad Air with M1 chip is heavily discounted on Amazon once again

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) 256GB: Save $199!

Get the M1-powered iPad Air 2022 with 256GB of storage for $199 off its price on Amazon. The tablet features a powerful M1 chip for top-tier performance and a 10.9-inch LCD screen with a 2360 x 1640 resolution, delivering an excellent watching experience. Act fast and pull the trigger on this unmissable deal while it lasts!