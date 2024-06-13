The powerful iPad Air with M1 chip is heavily discounted on Amazon once again
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
What do you do if you are in the market for a new iPad Air but don't want to break the bank on one? Well, the answer is simple: You purchase a brand-new M1-powered iPad Air with 256GB of storage through this deal you're currently reading.
Amazon is offering a sweet $199 discount on this fella again, shaving 27% off the tablet's usual price and letting you snag a unit for less than $550. This price cut isn't new, as Amazon offered it a few weeks ago. But the supplies were depleted, and you couldn't get a brand-new M1-powered iPad Air for a few days.
However, it appears Amazon has restocked and has returned the slate to its lowest price on the platform. Yep, that's right, this sweet $199 markdown lets you get the M1-powered iPad Air at its lowest cost yet on Amazon, making this deal truly unmissable.
The 2022-released 5th generation iPad Air may be advancing in age, but its powerful M1 chip still delivers excellent performance, allowing it to handle any task with ease. In addition to that, the slate sports a lovely 10.9-inch LCD display with a 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. This makes the tablet perfect for watching movies and your favorite Apple TV+ TV series.
Amazon is offering a sweet $199 discount on this fella again, shaving 27% off the tablet's usual price and letting you snag a unit for less than $550. This price cut isn't new, as Amazon offered it a few weeks ago. But the supplies were depleted, and you couldn't get a brand-new M1-powered iPad Air for a few days.
However, it appears Amazon has restocked and has returned the slate to its lowest price on the platform. Yep, that's right, this sweet $199 markdown lets you get the M1-powered iPad Air at its lowest cost yet on Amazon, making this deal truly unmissable.
The 2022-released 5th generation iPad Air may be advancing in age, but its powerful M1 chip still delivers excellent performance, allowing it to handle any task with ease. In addition to that, the slate sports a lovely 10.9-inch LCD display with a 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. This makes the tablet perfect for watching movies and your favorite Apple TV+ TV series.
Although it’s no longer the newest model, the M1-powered iPad Air is still among the best tablets you can buy right now, thanks to its powerful performance and stunning display. This bad boy can be your primary device for both work and entertainment, offering excellent value for your money. So, do not overthink it! Act fast and snag one by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article now while the offer lasts!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
13 Jun, 2024The powerful iPad Air with M1 chip is heavily discounted on Amazon once again
12 Jun, 2024Amazon is selling Apple's most affordable M4-powered iPad Pro 13 giant at a new record low price
09 Jun, 2024Want a nice iPad at a budget price? Get the iPad 9 at a lovely discount with this deal
07 Jun, 2024Apple's 2022 iPad Pros with M2 power are 2024 must-buys at these radically reduced prices
06 Jun, 2024This hot new 11-inch iPad Pro (M4) discount is the highest one yet, so you better hurry!
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: