The marvelous LG Velvet 5G is on sale at an unbeatable price
Given that the Velvet normally costs $600 when purchased from the third-largest US wireless service provider with no strings attached, this $270 discount with no obvious compromises of any sort is definitely worth your time.
Powered by a Snapdragon 765 processor paired with a decent 6 gigs of RAM, the LG Velvet 5G looks like a pretty amazing sub-$350 bargain from a hardware standpoint, especially when you also consider its hefty 4,300mAh battery, beautiful 6.8-inch P-OLED display, and versatile 48 + 8 + 5MP triple rear-facing camera system.
The only legitimate long-term concern might be related to the phone's software support, which is already not that great, but for what it's worth, the Velvet is guaranteed to receive at least one major OS update in the US very soon.