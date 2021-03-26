Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

The marvelous LG Velvet 5G is on sale at an unbeatable price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 26, 2021, 9:28 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Buying an LG phone in 2021 may not seem particularly wise and doing the same thing next year could well become literally impossible, as the company plans to quit the mobile business and no one is reportedly interested in keeping the brand afloat in the incredibly competitive and challenging handset market.

Of course, the 5G-enabled Velvet is not just anyLG device, but quite possibly the last good-looking and ultimately genuinely good Android smartphone ever released by the Korea-based tech giant. While no unlocked variant was made officially available stateside last year, one very trustworthy eBay vendor currently charges an extremely reasonable $329.99 for what's billed as an AT&T-specific LG Velvet 5G model unlocked to work on other GSM networks as well.

Basically, it looks like you'll be able to use these brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices on both AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as all their prepaid subsidiaries, and on top of it all, Qualitycellz can apparently also hook you up with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty... somehow.

Given that the Velvet normally costs $600 when purchased from the third-largest US wireless service provider with no strings attached, this $270 discount with no obvious compromises of any sort is definitely worth your time.

Powered by a Snapdragon 765 processor paired with a decent 6 gigs of RAM, the LG Velvet 5G looks like a pretty amazing sub-$350 bargain from a hardware standpoint, especially when you also consider its hefty 4,300mAh battery, beautiful 6.8-inch P-OLED display, and versatile 48 + 8 + 5MP triple rear-facing camera system.

The only legitimate long-term concern might be related to the phone's software support, which is already not that great, but for what it's worth, the Velvet is guaranteed to receive at least one major OS update in the US very soon.

  Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  Battery 4300 mAh
  OS Android 11

