The redesigned LG Stylo 7 5G leaks out in sharp new renders

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 29, 2020, 7:55 AM
LG might not be the world's most successful mid-range smartphone vendor, but as one of the very few budget-friendly handsets out there to come with a built-in pen, the Stylo 6 certainly made its fair share of headlines this year. 

Unsurprisingly, it looks like an LG Stylo 7 is right around the corner, and unlike its 4G LTE-only forerunners, this thing could also land in a 5G-capable variant at some point in "early 2021", according to the almost always reliable Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka Steve H.McFly, aka @OnLeaks.

The prolific Twitter leaker is here today to reveal (or rather corroborate) the entirely new design of the upcoming Stylo 7 that a different source already depicted in a number of CAD-based schematics more than a month ago. This second set of renders is a lot more polished, better highlighting the key visual distinctions between the unannounced stylus-wielding mid-ranger and the existing LG Stylo 6.


The LG Stylo 7 5G will apparently replace its predecessor's somewhat outdated waterdrop-style notch with a decidedly trendier centered hole punch, although the relatively thick chin on the Stylo 6 4G LTE is likely to go largely unchanged. As such, there are no drastic overall dimension revisions to be expected, especially with the Stylo 7 set to retain the 6.8-inch screen size of the Stylo 6.

On the back, the three mysterious cameras are arranged vertically along the phone's top left corner rather than horizontally in the top middle section, while the fingerprint sensor is moved to the right side instead of being embedded into the screen for cost-cutting purposes.

Interestingly, there's no sign this time around of that unconventional pen attachment pictured on the handset's rear last month, so it looks like you'll probably have to settle for a classic bottom-located stylus holder after all. Many of the other key specs and features remain under wraps for the time being, but we do know the good old fashioned headphone jack is here to stay.

It also seems safe to assume the 5G-enabled LG Stylo 7 will be significantly more powerful and expensive than its $300 4G LTE-only predecessor, although it's definitely too early to try a firmer prediction than that.

