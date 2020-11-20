Leaked LG Stylo 7 renders reveal entirely new design





As such, we're pretty sure a fair number of our readers will be happy to hear the LG Stylo 7 is in the pipeline... with a completely overhauled design. According to some sketchy (literally) CAD-based renders procured by the folks over at 91mobiles from "trusted sources", LG's next stylus-supporting mid-ranger will adopt a trendy hole punch look with minimal side bezels, a razor-thin "forehead", and a pretty substantial "chin."





The Stylo 6 , mind you, sports a waterdrop-style notch, while last year's Stylo 5 came with a pair of old fashioned top and bottom screen borders. Of course, the Moto G Stylus already sits in the hole punch display camp, so we're not exactly surprised to see LG prepared to follow suit at some point next year.









The rear cover of the LG Stylo 7, however, looks far more interesting, including three different sections, the first two of which are dedicated to a quad camera setup displayed vertically in the top left corner and a presumably magnetic pen attachment in the bottom left corner. What's even more intriguing is the handset also appears to feature a stylus slot at the bottom of its frame, just like its forerunners.





In other words, you might be able to choose between two different places when it comes to neatly storing your built-in LG Stylo 7 pen while not in use. Unsurprisingly, the camera specifications are under wraps for the time being, and the same goes for essentially everything apart from the phone's unchanged 6.8-inch screen diagonal, largely familiar 170.6 x 77 x 8.6mm dimensions, and repositioned side-mounted fingerprint scanner.





Meanwhile, the LG Stylo 7 is apparently set to retain its predecessor's dedicated Google Assistant button, bottom-firing speakers, USB Type-C port, and headphone jack. There are no words on build materials yet, but in order to keep the price around the $300 mark (or hopefully slightly below that point), LG may need to settle for a plastic back once again.