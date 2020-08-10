The mid-range LG Stylo 6 is finally up for pre-order in an unlocked variant





While the handset is now pretty widely available at everyone from Verizon to T-Mobile, Sprint, Boost, Cricket, and Metro, you still cannot purchase the Stylo 6 as an unlocked device, which seems like a fairly major inconvenience plenty of prospective buyers can't simply choose to live with.





Fortunately, that's set to change in the very near future, at least based on a fresh B&H Photo Video product listing that appears to have surfaced out of nowhere. To be perfectly clear, the unlocked LG Stylo 6 is not currently up for grabs from the likes of Best Buy or Amazon.













There's also no external link on the manufacturer's official US website for this particular variant of the ginormous 6.8-inch phone. But B&H is taking pre-orders at $299.99, and although the retailer cannot commit to a firm release date just yet, the beginning of the delivery process has to be right around the corner somewhere.





If you want to secure your place in front of the line, you should get you pre-order in as soon as possible, with B&H Photo Video vowing to ship out these unlocked units on a "first-come-first-served" basis. While the retailer doesn't explicitly list the specifications of the unlocked LG Stylo 6, we can safely assume these will simply mirror the features of the phone's multiple carrier-specific versions available stateside at the time of this writing.





If that turns out to be the case, the $300 Stylo 6 may have a hard time proving a smarter purchase than the Moto G Stylus , which just so happens to cost three Benjamins as well. Although the 6.8-inch display is unquestionably... big and decently sharp, the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 3GB RAM count, 64 gigs of internal storage space, and triple 13 + 5 + 5MP rear-facing camera system are not on par with what the $300 G Stylus has going for it.





All that being said, the LG Stylo 6 is by no means a terrible phone, sporting a rare built-in pen that can prove extremely handy in certain usage scenarios, as well as a sleek and modern design and an excellent battery life.



