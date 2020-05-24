LG Stylo 6 vs. Stylo 5: Specs comparison





Fortunately, LG is now back with a new member of the Stylo series (pictured above), appropriately named LG Stylo 6 . And this 2020 handset offers plenty of novelties and improvements compared to the Stylo 5





The first thing you'll notice about the LG Stylo 6 is its completely revamped design. The new device is taller than its predecessors, sporting a notched 6.8-inch display with 1080 x 2460 pixels. Furthermore, the rear of the Stylo 6 has a gradient paint job and hosts a triple camera. Undoubtedly, the new smartphone looks more modern than the Stylo 5.





The LG Stylo 6 uses a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is a bit more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 found inside both the Stylo 5 and Stylo 4 . The Stylo 6 also has double the storage space of Stylo 5 (64 GB vs. 32 GB), plus a beefed-up 4,000 mAh battery.





A full specs comparison - including size and weight - between the LG Stylo 6 and LG Stylo 5 can be found at the end of this article.









In case you're wondering, the LG Stylo 6 doesn't feature 5G support. But that's okay, as this is an affordable device that's not meant to compete with high-end phones.





While the LG Stylo 6 is currently available only at Boost Mobile (you can buy it HERE ), we assume it will be released unlocked and via other carriers in the near future. Boost is selling the Stylo 6 for $220 (or just $180 thanks to a limited time promotion) and we expect the handset to cost about the same unlocked.



