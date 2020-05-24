T-Mobile Verizon Sprint LG Android Cricket

LG Stylo 6 vs. Stylo 5: Specs comparison

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
May 24, 2020, 2:25 PM
Last year, when LG released the Stylo 5, we were a bit disappointed by it. The smartphone wasn't much different from the Stylo 4 of 2018, offering little to get excited about in terms of specs and design.

Fortunately, LG is now back with a new member of the Stylo series (pictured above), appropriately named LG Stylo 6. And this 2020 handset offers plenty of novelties and improvements compared to the Stylo 5.

The first thing you'll notice about the LG Stylo 6 is its completely revamped design. The new device is taller than its predecessors, sporting a notched 6.8-inch display with 1080 x 2460 pixels. Furthermore, the rear of the Stylo 6 has a gradient paint job and hosts a triple camera. Undoubtedly, the new smartphone looks more modern than the Stylo 5.

The LG Stylo 6 uses a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is a bit more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 found inside both the Stylo 5 and Stylo 4. The Stylo 6 also has double the storage space of Stylo 5 (64 GB  vs. 32  GB), plus a beefed-up 4,000 mAh battery.

A full specs comparison - including size and weight - between the LG Stylo 6 and LG Stylo 5 can be found at the end of this article.


In case you're wondering, the LG Stylo 6 doesn't feature 5G support. But that's okay, as this is an affordable device that's not meant to compete with high-end phones.

While the LG Stylo 6 is currently available only at Boost Mobile (you can buy it HERE), we assume it will be released unlocked and via other carriers in the near future. Boost is selling the Stylo 6 for $220 (or just $180 thanks to a limited time promotion) and we expect the handset to cost about the same unlocked.

Compare phone and tablet specifications of up to three devices. Type a model name in the search field of our phone comparison tool or pick a popular device from the ones below.

LG Stylo 6

LG Stylo 5

Display

Size

6.8 inches
6.2 inches

Technology

IPS LCD
IPS LCD

Screen-to-body

82.52 %
79.76 %

Features

Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor

Hardware & Performance

System chip

MediaTek Helio P35 MT6765
Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450

Processor

Octa-core, 2300 MHz, Arm Cortex-A53, 64-bit, 12 nm
Octa-core, 1800 MHz, ARM Cortex-A53, 64-bit, 14 nm

GPU

PowerVR GE8320
Adreno 506

RAM

3GB LPDDR4
3GB LPDDR3

Internal storage

64GB
32GB

OS

Android (10)
Android (9.0 Pie)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh
3500 mAh

Charging

Fast charging
Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Talk time

15.00 hours
the average is 17 h (995 min)
16.00 hours
the average is 17 h (995 min)

Stand-by time

14.6 days (350 hours)
the average is 21 days (514 h)
14.6 days (350 hours)
the average is 21 days (514 h)

Camera

Rear

Triple camera
Single camera

Main camera

13 MP (PDAF)
13 MP (PDAF)

Second camera

5 MP (Ultra-wide)
 

Third camera

5 MP (Depth information)
 

Video recording

1920x1080 (Full HD)
1920x1080 (Full HD)

Features

Video calling, Video sharing
Picture-taking during video recording, Video calling, Video sharing

Front

13 MP
5 MP

Video capture

1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)

Design

Dimensions

6.74 x 3.06 x 0.34 inches (171.2 x 77.7 x 8.6 mm)
6.3 x 3.06 x 0.33 inches (160 x 77.7 x 8.4 mm)

Weight

7.73 oz (219 g)
the average is 6.4 oz (184 g)
6.3 oz (179 g)
the average is 6.4 oz (184 g)

Biometrics

Fingerprint (swipe)
2D Face unlock, Fingerprint (touch)

Features

Stylus
Notification light, Stylus

Shopping information

MSRP

$ 220
$ 300

