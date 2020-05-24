LG Stylo 6 vs. Stylo 5: Specs comparison
Last year, when LG released the Stylo 5, we were a bit disappointed by it. The smartphone wasn't much different from the Stylo 4 of 2018, offering little to get excited about in terms of specs and design.
The LG Stylo 6 uses a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is a bit more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 found inside both the Stylo 5 and Stylo 4. The Stylo 6 also has double the storage space of Stylo 5 (64 GB vs. 32 GB), plus a beefed-up 4,000 mAh battery.
A full specs comparison - including size and weight - between the LG Stylo 6 and LG Stylo 5 can be found at the end of this article.
In case you're wondering, the LG Stylo 6 doesn't feature 5G support. But that's okay, as this is an affordable device that's not meant to compete with high-end phones.
While the LG Stylo 6 is currently available only at Boost Mobile (you can buy it HERE), we assume it will be released unlocked and via other carriers in the near future. Boost is selling the Stylo 6 for $220 (or just $180 thanks to a limited time promotion) and we expect the handset to cost about the same unlocked.
LG Stylo 6 vs LG Stylo 5
Display
Size
Technology
IPS LCD
IPS LCD
Screen-to-body
82.52 %
79.76 %
Features
Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hardware & Performance
System chip
MediaTek Helio P35 MT6765
Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450
Processor
GPU
PowerVR GE8320
Adreno 506
RAM
Internal storage
64GB
32GB
OS
Android (10)
Android (9.0 Pie)
Battery
Capacity
4000 mAh
3500 mAh
Charging
Fast charging
Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Talk time
the average is 17 h (995 min)
the average is 17 h (995 min)
Stand-by time
the average is 21 days (514 h)
the average is 21 days (514 h)
Camera
Rear
Triple camera
Single camera
Main camera
Second camera
5 MP (Ultra-wide)
Third camera
5 MP (Depth information)
Video recording
1920x1080 (Full HD)
1920x1080 (Full HD)
Features
Video calling, Video sharing
Picture-taking during video recording, Video calling, Video sharing
Front
13 MP
5 MP
Video capture
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
Design
Dimensions
Weight
the average is 6.4 oz (184 g)
the average is 6.4 oz (184 g)
Biometrics
Fingerprint (swipe)
2D Face unlock, Fingerprint (touch)
Features
Stylus
Notification light, Stylus
Shopping information
MSRP
$ 220
$ 300