The LG Stylo 6 launches officially on Boost Mobile

by Eugene Jeong
May 19, 2020, 10:27 PM
Smartphone power users may maintain that Samsung’s Note family is the only phone with a built-in stylus worth considering, but LG’s Stylo lineup has seen steady popularity as a solid entry-level handset. After some substantial leaks, the Stylo 6 is now official and available for purchase on Boost Mobile.

Perhaps the largest departure from the Stylo 6’s predecessors might be the physical design, with a sleek form factor and a shiny, gradient back. The overall look is like the V60 ThinQ with thicker bezels and a capacitive fingerprint reader on the back.

As leaks suggested, the display is a 6.8” Full-HD panel with stylus support, and a sizable 4,000mAh battery keeps the show running. There’s also a triple camera setup and 64GB of storage space, which is pretty generous for its pricing tier.

On the inside, the LG Stylo 6 is powered by a Helio P35 processor and 3GB of RAM. Neither are anywhere near top class, but the setup should be adequate for basic usage like web browsing or messaging. Paired with the large display and battery, it should make a nice choice for seniors or those who don’t expect or need much from their device.

The LG Stylo 6 retails for $220, but Boost Mobile has a promotion going that cuts down the price by $40. At $180, the handset is a decent budget choice, and, based on the series’ historical success, is likely to be a hit with the general public as well.

