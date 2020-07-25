The LG Stylo 6 costs just $120 at Verizon (terms and conditions apply)

Two months after it was first released stateside (via Boost Mobile and T-Mobile, among others), the LG Stylo 6 is now also available at the largest US mobile carrier: Verizon Wireless





Verizon lets customers purchase the LG Stylo 6 at half price in certain conditions. More exactly, when you activate a new line of service and choose to get the phone on monthly payments, you will pay just $5 per month over 24 months for it - that's $120 in total.





If you want to buy Verizon's LG Stylo 6 outright, no questions asked, you must shell out $240.





The LG Stylo 6 that's now available at Verizon is no different from the device that T-Mobile and others have been selling for weeks. This means that the handset has a modern design and brings various improvements over last year's Stylo 5









Running Android 10 out of the box, the Stylo 6 sports a generous 6.8-inch screen with 1080 x 2460 pixels and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor.









This new LG smartphone also features 3 GB of RAM, 64 GB of expandable storage space, a triple rear camera, a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging, and a well-integrated stylus pen. Mind you, this is not a 5G handset, although no one should expect it to be, given its price.



