Verizon LG Android Deals

The LG Stylo 6 costs just $120 at Verizon (terms and conditions apply)

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Jul 25, 2020, 11:29 AM
The LG Stylo 6 costs just $120 at Verizon (terms and conditions apply)
Two months after it was first released stateside (via Boost Mobile and T-Mobile, among others), the LG Stylo 6 is now also available at the largest US mobile carrier: Verizon Wireless.

Verizon lets customers purchase the LG Stylo 6 at half price in certain conditions. More exactly, when you activate a new line of service and choose to get the phone on monthly payments, you will pay just $5 per month over 24 months for it - that's $120 in total.

If you want to buy Verizon's LG Stylo 6 outright, no questions asked, you must shell out $240.

The LG Stylo 6 that's now available at Verizon is no different from the device that T-Mobile and others have been selling for weeks. This means that the handset has a modern design and brings various improvements over last year's Stylo 5.

Buy the LG Stylo 6 here at Verizon


Running Android 10 out of the box, the Stylo 6 sports a generous 6.8-inch screen with 1080 x 2460 pixels and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor.


This new LG smartphone also features 3 GB of RAM, 64 GB of expandable storage space, a triple rear camera, a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging, and a well-integrated stylus pen. Mind you, this is not a 5G handset, although no one should expect it to be, given its price.

Related phones

Stylo 6
LG Stylo 6 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$204 LG Stylo 6 on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera)
    13 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P35
    3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Amazon massively drops price on Echo Dot (3rd Gen) / Music Unlimited bundle
Popular stories
Apple discounts several Beats headphones for a limited time
Popular stories
Save up to $350 on the Apple iPad Pro (2018) at Woot
Popular stories
Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy A71 5G for free on T-Mobile
Popular stories
Expires in - 6d 13hGoogle's first-gen Pixel Buds are on sale at a crazy low price
Popular stories
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G scores a sweet new discount for a limited time

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple previews some of the new emoji coming to iOS 14
Popular stories
The gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked for the first time
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless