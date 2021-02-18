Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

T-Mobile LG Android Deals

T-Mobile's latest LG Stylo 6 deal is literally as good as it gets

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 18, 2021, 11:16 AM
T-Mobile's latest LG Stylo 6 deal is literally as good as it gets
Even though LG is not exactly the world's most successful mid-range smartphone vendor (to put the company's dire financial and creative situation mildly), its Stylo family has managed to generate pretty decent levels of interest over the years by being one of the very few budget-friendly alternatives to Samsung's hugely popular Galaxy Note roster with a built-in pen.

Unfortunately (for LG), last year's Stylo 6 failed to fend off the Moto G Stylus, which looks objectively sleeker while packing a considerably faster processor and yet somehow commanding an identical $300 price, at least in an official US unlocked variant.

Although it obviously didn't take long for a bunch of killer deals to enter the equation at the likes of Metro by T-Mobile and Verizon, it was also pretty easy to find something wrong with those early promotions. Unsurprisingly, that's not the case for the latest special offer available directly from the nation's second-largest wireless service provider (and leading "Un-carrier"), which doesn't require a number port-in and also doesn't leave you on the hook for $5 or $10 monthly payments.

All you have to do is "join" T-Mo on an "eligible" service plan, purchase the jumbo-sized 6.8-inch handset on a monthly installment plan, and the $252 you'd normally pay for the LG Stylo 6 will be returned to you in the form of bill credits over a period of two years.

At $0, it's clearly hard to argue with the... bang for buck of this stylus-wielding mid-ranger that comes with a generous 64 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a large 4,000mAh battery and high-res 2460 x 1080 "notched" display. 

Granted, the 3GB RAM count, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, and 13 + 5 + 5MP triple rear-facing camera system are... not ideal, especially if you compare them to the equivalent features of the second-gen Moto G Stylus, but then again, Motorola's newest pen-supporting phone is not yet available on any of the nation's top mobile network operators, T-Mobile included.

Stylo 6
LG Stylo 6 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

7.0

User Score:

9.0
$300 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $120 eBay
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P35 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

T-Mobile's latest LG Stylo 6 deal is literally as good as it gets
Amazon's Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is ridiculously cheap
Make your home smarter with this Best Buy deal
Make reading cool again with these deeply discounted Amazon Kindle devices
Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds+ drop back down to their lowest price ever
Best AT&T deals right now

The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i
T-Mobile will soon get a major retail footprint boost in Best Buy and Walmart stores
It's official: An iPad Pro-rivaling Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is on the way

