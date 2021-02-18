T-Mobile's latest LG Stylo 6 deal is literally as good as it gets





Unfortunately (for LG), last year's Stylo 6 failed to fend off the Moto G Stylus , which looks objectively sleeker while packing a considerably faster processor and yet somehow commanding an identical $300 price, at least in an official US unlocked variant.

















All you have to do is "join" T-Mo on an "eligible" service plan, purchase the jumbo-sized 6.8-inch handset on a monthly installment plan, and the $252 you'd normally pay for the LG Stylo 6 will be returned to you in the form of bill credits over a period of two years.





At $0, it's clearly hard to argue with the... bang for buck of this stylus-wielding mid-ranger that comes with a generous 64 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a large 4,000mAh battery and high-res 2460 x 1080 "notched" display.





Granted, the 3GB RAM count, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, and 13 + 5 + 5MP triple rear-facing camera system are... not ideal, especially if you compare them to the equivalent features of the second-gen Moto G Stylus , but then again, Motorola's newest pen-supporting phone is not yet available on any of the nation's top mobile network operators, T-Mobile included.



