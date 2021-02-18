T-Mobile's latest LG Stylo 6 deal is literally as good as it gets
Although it obviously didn't take long for a bunch of killer deals to enter the equation at the likes of Metro by T-Mobile and Verizon, it was also pretty easy to find something wrong with those early promotions. Unsurprisingly, that's not the case for the latest special offer available directly from the nation's second-largest wireless service provider (and leading "Un-carrier"), which doesn't require a number port-in and also doesn't leave you on the hook for $5 or $10 monthly payments.
Check out the deal here
All you have to do is "join" T-Mo on an "eligible" service plan, purchase the jumbo-sized 6.8-inch handset on a monthly installment plan, and the $252 you'd normally pay for the LG Stylo 6 will be returned to you in the form of bill credits over a period of two years.
At $0, it's clearly hard to argue with the... bang for buck of this stylus-wielding mid-ranger that comes with a generous 64 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a large 4,000mAh battery and high-res 2460 x 1080 "notched" display.
Granted, the 3GB RAM count, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, and 13 + 5 + 5MP triple rear-facing camera system are... not ideal, especially if you compare them to the equivalent features of the second-gen Moto G Stylus, but then again, Motorola's newest pen-supporting phone is not yet available on any of the nation's top mobile network operators, T-Mobile included.