Deal: LG Stylo 6 and Samsung Galaxy A21 are free at Metro by T-Mobile (when you switch)
Earlier this year, Metro by T-Mobile released the LG Stylo 6 and Samsung Galaxy A21 as two of its nicest sub-$300 smartphones. Both these handsets are normally sold for $259.99, but new Metro customers can now get them for free.
The deal is available in stores only and requires ID validation. You cannot qualify for this offer if you want to port-in an active T-Mobile number or a number that's been active on Metro in the last 90 days.
See this deal here at Metro
Both the LG Stylo 6 and Samsung Galaxy A21 run Android 10 and use MediaTek's Helio P35 - a decent octa-core processor that's comparable to Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 6xx series. The two devices also have in common 3 GB of RAM and 4,000 mAh batteries. Overall, though, the LG Stylo 6 offers a bit more bang for the buck, as it's got a 6.8-inch display with 1080 x 2460 pixels (versus 6.5-inch, 720 x 1600 pixels on the Galaxy A21), 64 GB of storage space (versus 32 GB on the A21), and a built-in stylus pen.