Deal: LG Stylo 6 and Samsung Galaxy A21 are free at Metro by T-Mobile (when you switch)

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Aug 31, 2020, 10:12 PM
Earlier this year, Metro by T-Mobile released the LG Stylo 6 and Samsung Galaxy A21 as two of its nicest sub-$300 smartphones. Both these handsets are normally sold for $259.99, but new Metro customers can now get them for free.

This is a limited-time deal that requires you to port-in an existing phone number to Metro. If you do that, you'll receive an instant $259.99 rebate when purchasing either the Stylo 6 or the Galaxy A21, essentially paying $0 for the phones. You will, however, need to pay a one-time $20 activation fee per line of service.

The deal is available in stores only and requires ID validation. You cannot qualify for this offer if you want to port-in an active T-Mobile number or a number that's been active on Metro in the last 90 days.

Both the LG Stylo 6 and Samsung Galaxy A21 run Android 10 and use MediaTek's Helio P35 - a decent octa-core processor that's comparable to Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 6xx series. The two devices also have in common 3 GB of RAM and 4,000 mAh batteries. Overall, though, the LG Stylo 6 offers a bit more bang for the buck, as it's got a 6.8-inch display with 1080 x 2460 pixels (versus 6.5-inch, 720 x 1600 pixels on the Galaxy A21), 64 GB of storage space (versus 32 GB on the A21), and a built-in stylus pen.

Related phones

Stylo 6
LG Stylo 6 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$300 $106
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera)
    13 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio P35
    3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Galaxy A21
Samsung Galaxy A21 View Full specs
$195
  • Display 6.5 inches
    1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Quad camera)
    13 MP front
  • Hardware Mediatek Helio P35
    3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

