LG has a radical new design in the works for a mystery 'upcoming' smartphone





As confirmed by the company itself earlier today, LG has a mysterious new smartphone in the works with a "minimalistic design language" and a "visual form factor that differs from the industry trend." Don't worry, the company also goes into a little bit of detail on what this "evolutionary" new design is actually set to include, although instead of product images or video teasers, LG is using... sketches to illustrate its revised stylistic vision.





Of course, that's better than nothing, helping us visualize the "Raindrop" camera and "front-back symmetrical curves" touted as the most important changes. Basically, LG plans to snub the "squarish camera bump" trend adopted by "many of today's high-end smartphones", going instead with a combination of three rear cameras and an LED flash displayed vertically in the upper-left corner in descending order by size in an attempt to "evoke images of falling raindrops."









That sounds all nice and poetical, but it's obviously unclear if it's going to be enough to put LG back on the radar of the smartphone-buying masses that have long ignored the company's high-end products. Interestingly, rumor has it this next device teased by LG today won't come with ultra-high-end specifications, packing instead an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor and offering 5G support as standard.





Expected out on May 15 , at least in Korea, this unnamed bad boy could combine a more than decent amount of raw power with quite a bit of energy efficiency and a reasonable price point of around $700, in which case the "3D Arc Design" revealed by LG today might actually prove to be a pretty big deal. After all, there aren't a lot of aesthetically pleasing and trend-defying "value flagships" on the market right now.