No nonsense flagship: do you like the LG V60?





So, what is the LG V60 ThinQ ? A natural evolution of last year's LG G8X concepts? Or a phone that makes compromises in order to stay competitive in this cutthroat market? Well, a little bit of both.





LG scaled back on the craziness a bit — there's no 3rd camera (the telephoto is gone) and it doesn't seem like it introduced any crazy new concepts. LG didn't even try to compete at the 90 Hz or 120 Hz front. But we do get the Z Camera (ToF camera on the back), a headphone jack, a slightly modified design with flat sides, a huge battery, and the latest Snapdragon 865. Presumably, this will be priced aggressively, but LG kept mum about the price-tag.





So, what do you think about this phone? Is it exactly what LG needed to launch? Or are you underwhelmed and disappointed that the boundary-pushing V series seems to have been tamed this year?





The LG V60: like it? Too tame for my tastes. This phone is not a real LG V 31.46% I am not crazy about it, but this is what LG needed to do 34.74% Absolutely! This is exactly the phone for me! 33.8%