No nonsense flagship: do you like the LG V60?

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Feb 26, 2020, 3:58 PM
No nonsense flagship: do you like the LG V60?
LG just silently dropped the V60 out of the blue and it... well, it has been leaked extensively thus far. But we do finally get final and official confirmation on what the phone is going to be all about.

So, what is the LG V60 ThinQ? A natural evolution of last year's LG G8X concepts? Or a phone that makes compromises in order to stay competitive in this cutthroat market? Well, a little bit of both.

LG scaled back on the craziness a bit — there's no 3rd camera (the telephoto is gone) and it doesn't seem like it introduced any crazy new concepts. LG didn't even try to compete at the 90 Hz or 120 Hz front. But we do get the Z Camera (ToF camera on the back), a headphone jack, a slightly modified design with flat sides, a huge battery, and the latest Snapdragon 865. Presumably, this will be priced aggressively, but LG kept mum about the price-tag.

So, what do you think about this phone? Is it exactly what LG needed to launch? Or are you underwhelmed and disappointed that the boundary-pushing V series seems to have been tamed this year?

The LG V60: like it?

V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

D34ever
Reply

6. D34ever

Posts: 256; Member since: Jul 14, 2018

I like it. But if this is another $1K phone, then forget it.

posted on 18 min ago

torr310
Reply

3. torr310

Posts: 1749; Member since: Oct 27, 2011

If everything works fine on it and the price is right, it is a good choice. You won't get non-fancy phones with great specs easily today.

posted on 1 hour ago

bgssilva
Reply

2. bgssilva

Posts: 2; Member since: Feb 18, 2018

Folding phones are only showing problems. Having a secondary screen that allows me to expand my area and thereby my productivity, but that when I don't need it, I leave it at home, it remains the best option.

posted on 1 hour ago

torr310
Reply

4. torr310

Posts: 1749; Member since: Oct 27, 2011

I thought the folding screen is just an accessory?

posted on 1 hour ago

andrewc31394
Reply

1. andrewc31394

Posts: 317; Member since: Jun 23, 2012

love everything but curious as to why the screen isn't 120 or 90hz or even 1440p? aside from that, i would get it if reasonably priced, although this thing will be dirt cheap in a couple of months as it is. let's just hope LG will actually get timely updates to their phones for once.

posted on 1 hour ago

torr310
Reply

5. torr310

Posts: 1749; Member since: Oct 27, 2011

LG has done many things right except the quality and timely updates. I heard many people saying their main board went bad within or after one year.

posted on 1 hour ago

