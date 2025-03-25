Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
Treat yourself to the Lenovo Tab Plus and save big during Amazon's Spring Sale

Lenovo Tab Plus is placed on a white table against a green background, showcasing its Desktop Mode on the display.
Finding an Android tablet with an affordable asking price and a speaker system that leaves flagship models in the dust may sound like a pipe dream. But the Lenovo Tab Plus makes it a reality! This fella packs an eye-popping amount of speakers on deck — eight — yet it costs just about $305 at its standard price on Amazon. However, you can buy it at even lower prices during the merchant's Spring Sale.

For a limited time, you can grab this impressive Android 14 device for $65 off its original price, which is an incredible bargain. The promo will probably last during the Spring Sale exclusively, so you might want to act fast and get it before it's too late.

Lenovo Tab Plus: 21% off at Amazon

$65 off (21%)
Looking for a quality Android tablet that doesn't cost much and delivers supreme audio quality? In that case, hurry up and grab the Lenovo Tab Plus! This slate enjoys a 21% markdown on Amazon this Spring Sale, giving you more bang for buck.
Buy at Amazon

The Tab Plus may not have buffed-up specs as the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra or any other of the best Android tablets, but it provides plenty of value. To begin with, it has solid build quality and features an adjustable kickstand with up to 175 degrees of viewing flexibility.

Secondly, the slate features a good-looking 11.5-inch 2K display with 90Hz refresh rates and lovely colors. However, as we've pointed out in our Lenovo Tab Plus review, the touchscreen doesn't get bright enough for comfortable outdoor use.

On top of that, the Tab Plus also delivers pretty good performance for a casual entertainment device. It features 8GB RAM on deck and a MediaTek Helio G99 chip, which handles light tasks effortlessly. You can even play some undemanding games and multitask with Desktop Mode.

The real star of the show, as you might have guessed, is the JBL speaker setup. This bad boy can blast some really loud music (for a tablet) with a decent amount of low-end. It even supports Dolby Atmos for a more immersive listening experience.

So, if you seek a budget tablet with great audio and respectable performance, the Lenovo Tab Plus is the right choice. Get yours during the Amazon Spring Sale and save $65.
Loading Comments...

