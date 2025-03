Treat yourself to the Lenovo Tab Plus and save big during Amazon's Spring Sale

Android tablet

For a limited time, you can grab this impressive Android 14 device for $65 off its original price, which is an incredible bargain. The promo will probably last during the Spring Sale exclusively, so you might want to act fast and get it before it's too late.The Tab Plus may not have buffed-up specs as the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra or any other of the best Android tablets , but it provides plenty of value. To begin with, it has solid build quality and features an adjustable kickstand with up to 175 degrees of viewing flexibility.Secondly, the slate features a good-looking 11.5-inch 2K display with 90Hz refresh rates and lovely colors. However, as we've pointed out in our Lenovo Tab Plus review , the touchscreen doesn't get bright enough for comfortable outdoor use.On top of that, the Tab Plus also delivers pretty good performance for a casual entertainment device. It features 8GB RAM on deck and a MediaTek Helio G99 chip, which handles light tasks effortlessly. You can even play some undemanding games and multitask with Desktop Mode.The real star of the show, as you might have guessed, is the JBL speaker setup. This bad boy can blast some really loud music (for a tablet) with a decent amount of low-end. It even supports Dolby Atmos for a more immersive listening experience.So, if you seek a budget tablet with great audio and respectable performance, the Lenovo Tab Plus is the right choice. Get yours during the Amazon Spring Sale and save $65.