Audio champ Lenovo Tab Plus is 28% off and a top pick for casual use with this featured promo

Do you need a high-quality tablet that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? The Lenovo Tab Plus might be ideal for you, especially if you're a music lover. This device crushes many flagship tablets on the audio front with its jaw-dropping eight-speaker setup. What's more, you can buy it for 28% off its original price at the Lenovo Store.

Save 28% on the Lenovo Tab Plus

$251 99
$349 99
$98 off (28%)
If you're after stunning audio and decent performance, the Lenovo Tab Plus is your top pick. This tablet is currently available for 28% off at the Lenovo Store. That's a top featured promo you can't find at Amazon or Best Buy. Get one and save while you can.
Buy at Lenovo

For context, the Android tablet usually costs $349.99 in its 256GB configuration, but the official store's latest promo brings it to just $251.99, saving you $98. Granted, the slate was even cheaper about a month ago, but you won't find it at a lower price right now. So, if you missed the Lenovo Store's previous offer, know you're getting plenty of bang for your buck right now!

We've spent our fair share testing this Lenovo tablet (check out our Lenovo Tab Plus review for reference) and found it a perfectly suitable pick for everyday use. It may lack immense horsepower, but it blasts pretty loud and pleasant audio and features a respectable 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

When it comes to performance, this slate is no champion for sure. It has a MediaTek Helio G99 chip under the hood, which certainly can't rival flagship Snapdragon processors. That said, we discovered the Tab Plus handles daily tasks just fine, plus it comes with a PC mode. When you enable it, you get a taskbar like on Windows devices, and apps open in popup windows that you can resize and move around.

What about software support? The device runs on Android 14 out the gate and is set to receive Android 15 as a final OS version. However, security patches should continue until 2028, which is something at least.

At the end of the day, the Lenovo Tab Plus may be far less impressive than the best Samsung tablets, but it's definitely worth checking out. The device is good enough for casual use. On top of that, the eight-speaker JBL speaker system ensures you always get the most out of your favorite tunes. And now that it's $98 cheaper than usual, it's even more attractive! Get yours and save.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
