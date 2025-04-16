Audio champ Lenovo Tab Plus is 28% off and a top pick for casual use with this featured promo
Do you need a high-quality tablet that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? The Lenovo Tab Plus might be ideal for you, especially if you're a music lover. This device crushes many flagship tablets on the audio front with its jaw-dropping eight-speaker setup. What's more, you can buy it for 28% off its original price at the Lenovo Store.
For context, the Android tablet usually costs $349.99 in its 256GB configuration, but the official store's latest promo brings it to just $251.99, saving you $98. Granted, the slate was even cheaper about a month ago, but you won't find it at a lower price right now. So, if you missed the Lenovo Store's previous offer, know you're getting plenty of bang for your buck right now!
When it comes to performance, this slate is no champion for sure. It has a MediaTek Helio G99 chip under the hood, which certainly can't rival flagship Snapdragon processors. That said, we discovered the Tab Plus handles daily tasks just fine, plus it comes with a PC mode. When you enable it, you get a taskbar like on Windows devices, and apps open in popup windows that you can resize and move around.
At the end of the day, the Lenovo Tab Plus may be far less impressive than the best Samsung tablets, but it's definitely worth checking out. The device is good enough for casual use. On top of that, the eight-speaker JBL speaker system ensures you always get the most out of your favorite tunes. And now that it's $98 cheaper than usual, it's even more attractive! Get yours and save.
We've spent our fair share testing this Lenovo tablet (check out our Lenovo Tab Plus review for reference) and found it a perfectly suitable pick for everyday use. It may lack immense horsepower, but it blasts pretty loud and pleasant audio and features a respectable 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
What about software support? The device runs on Android 14 out the gate and is set to receive Android 15 as a final OS version. However, security patches should continue until 2028, which is something at least.
