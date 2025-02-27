The Lenovo Tab Plus just got cheaper than ever with Lenovo's featured sale
Attention, tablet buyers! The Lenovo Store has just slashed its capable Lenovo Tab Plus to a new record-low price. If you recall, the tablet was $80 off in a bundle with a sleeve at Best Buy last week, but the official store now gives you a first-time-ever $104 price cut!
For context, that brings the 256GB variant down to only $215.99, making the Android 14 tablet an absolute must-have! So, if you'd like to grab this Google Pixel Tablet alternative that usually costs $319.99 for $104 less, now's the time to act! Keep in mind that this is an exclusive Lenovo deal — you won't find it anywhere else.
Beyond the awe-inspiring audio, this fella packs a great-looking (for its asking price) 11.5-inch 2K display with 90Hz refresh rates. You also get a built-in kickstand to make your streaming time much more comfortable.
Ultimately, we can't deny there are better Android tablets than the Lenovo Tab Plus. But it's an absolute steal right now thanks to Lenovo's incredible $104 discount. Act fast and get one at its best price before it's too late — after all, this promo could expire any minute!
At this point, you're probably wondering what makes this option a worthwhile investment. Well, we've reviewed it (check out our Lenovo Tab Plus review) and were blown away by its amazing audio quality. Featuring a mind-blowing eight-speaker system, this sub-$350 tablet beats options like the iPad mini 6 and the Galaxy Tab S9 Series on the sound quality front.
Aside from that, the model packs a decent MediaTek Helio G99 chip inside, providing more than decent everyday performance. As if that's not enough, it comes with an 8,600 mAh battery with 45W wired charging and will receive OS upgrades until Android 16, plus security patches until 2028. At that price, what more could you possibly ask for?
