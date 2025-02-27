GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

The Lenovo Tab Plus just got cheaper than ever with Lenovo's featured sale

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Lenovo Tab Plus is placed sideways on a white table against a green background, showing its built-in kickstand.
Attention, tablet buyers! The Lenovo Store has just slashed its capable Lenovo Tab Plus to a new record-low price. If you recall, the tablet was $80 off in a bundle with a sleeve at Best Buy last week, but the official store now gives you a first-time-ever $104 price cut!

Save $104 on the Lenovo Tab Plus!

$215 99
$319 99
$104 off (33%)
Lenovo's latest featured deal made the Lenovo Tab Plus cheaper than it's ever been! For what'll likely be a limited time, users can save $104 on this impressive mid-range tablet. Get yours and save big before it's too late.
Buy at Lenovo

For context, that brings the 256GB variant down to only $215.99, making the Android 14 tablet an absolute must-have! So, if you'd like to grab this Google Pixel Tablet alternative that usually costs $319.99 for $104 less, now's the time to act! Keep in mind that this is an exclusive Lenovo deal — you won't find it anywhere else.

At this point, you're probably wondering what makes this option a worthwhile investment. Well, we've reviewed it (check out our Lenovo Tab Plus review) and were blown away by its amazing audio quality. Featuring a mind-blowing eight-speaker system, this sub-$350 tablet beats options like the iPad mini 6 and the Galaxy Tab S9 Series on the sound quality front.

Beyond the awe-inspiring audio, this fella packs a great-looking (for its asking price) 11.5-inch 2K display with 90Hz refresh rates. You also get a built-in kickstand to make your streaming time much more comfortable.

Aside from that, the model packs a decent MediaTek Helio G99 chip inside, providing more than decent everyday performance. As if that's not enough, it comes with an 8,600 mAh battery with 45W wired charging and will receive OS upgrades until Android 16, plus security patches until 2028. At that price, what more could you possibly ask for?

Ultimately, we can't deny there are better Android tablets than the Lenovo Tab Plus. But it's an absolute steal right now thanks to Lenovo's incredible $104 discount. Act fast and get one at its best price before it's too late — after all, this promo could expire any minute!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
82 stories
27 Feb, 2025
The Lenovo Tab Plus just got cheaper than ever with Lenovo's featured sale
26 Feb, 2025
Grab this Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus bundle for $100 off at the official store
19 Feb, 2025
Get superior sound with the Lenovo Tab Plus and save $80 at Best Buy
15 Feb, 2025
Smashing Amazon promo lets you grab the Lenovo Tab M11 for 30% off
06 Feb, 2025
Lenovo throws a stunning Tab M9 promo, bringing it down to an irresistible price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless