This sizzling hot new Lenovo Tab P12 deal will bust your door and blow your mind for Christmas
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If all you want for Christmas this year is a mid-range Android tablet with a lot of screen real estate and a very reasonable price, boy we have some good news for you today! Remember how Lenovo unveiled the Tab P12 around four months ago, commercially released it in the US just last month, and deeply discounted the already affordable 12.7-incher shortly thereafter to prepare for an extended Black Friday/Cyber Monday season?
While said season is technically over now, the Lenovo Tab P12 has somehow just dropped to a new record low price. That's right, the decidedly feature-packed and jumbo-sized slate is today even cheaper than last week (and the week before that), fetching a measly $249.99 in a 128GB storage configuration.
Incredibly enough, that price (which is reduced from a typical charge of $349.99) appears to include a handy Lenovo Tab Pen Plus in addition to the tablet itself, meaning that this killer new "doorbuster" deal essentially goes directly for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE's jugular. But Samsung's 10.9-inch Fan Edition mid-ranger is way costlier, at $450 and up, and we don't feel particularly confident we'll see that thing marked down by more than 50 bucks anytime soon.
Granted, the Lenovo Tab P12 doesn't come with the sharpest display or fastest processor available. But its 3K LTPS panel and octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset are definitely no pushovers either, and the 8GB RAM offered alongside 128 gigs of internal storage space in this ultra-affordable variant is pretty much a genuine Christmas miracle.
Put simply, you're looking at quite possibly the best budget tablet around right now sold at its lowest ever price, and especially with Black Friday and Cyber Monday (technically) in the rearview mirror, this feels like the kind of holiday promotion you should not miss for anything in the world.
There's no telling when the unprecedented and unbeatable $100 discount will expire, although the "Cyber Week" label suggests you might have a few days at your disposal to decide if the Lenovo Tab P12 is truly the best tablet for you this Christmas. Spoiler alert: it almost certainly is... unless, of course, you insist on owning an ultra-high-end iPad Pro (2022) or Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
Things that are NOT allowed: