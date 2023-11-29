This sizzling hot new Lenovo Tab P12 deal will bust your door and blow your mind for Christmas





While said season is technically over now, the Lenovo Tab P12 has somehow just dropped to a new record low price. That's right, the decidedly feature-packed and jumbo-sized slate is today even cheaper than last week (and the week before that), fetching a measly $249.99 in a 128GB storage configuration.

Lenovo Tab P12 12.7-Inch Tablet with Android 13, LTPS Touchscreen with 2944 x 1840 (3K) Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Four Dolby Atmos-Optimized JBL Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, microSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included $100 off (29%) $249 99 $349 99 Buy at Lenovo





Incredibly enough, that price (which is reduced from a typical charge of $349.99) appears to include a handy Lenovo Tab Pen Plus in addition to the tablet itself, meaning that this killer new "doorbuster" deal essentially goes directly for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE 's jugular. But Samsung's 10.9-inch Fan Edition mid-ranger is way costlier, at $450 and up, and we don't feel particularly confident we'll see that thing marked down by more than 50 bucks anytime soon.





Granted, the Lenovo Tab P12 doesn't come with the sharpest display or fastest processor available. But its 3K LTPS panel and octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset are definitely no pushovers either, and the 8GB RAM offered alongside 128 gigs of internal storage space in this ultra-affordable variant is pretty much a genuine Christmas miracle.





Put simply, you're looking at quite possibly the best budget tablet around right now sold at its lowest ever price, and especially with Black Friday and Cyber Monday (technically) in the rearview mirror, this feels like the kind of holiday promotion you should not miss for anything in the world.



