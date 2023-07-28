Lenovo launches two mid-range Android tablets in Europe
Lenovo continues to manufacture cheap Android tablets, but more importantly, the Chinese company makes them available worldwide. The Tab P12 is Lenovo’s new mid-range tablet aimed at European customers, but we expect this to be launched in other regions in the coming months.
Advertised as “the essential back-to-school) device for high school and college-age students,” Lenovo’s Tab P12 feels a bit overpriced for what it has to offer. First off, the 12.7-inch LCD display features only 60Hz refresh rate, as well as 2944 x 1840 pixels resolution. In comparison, the Lenovo Tab M10 5G, which was recently launched in India, has a smaller display that supports 90Hz refresh rate and costs the same.
Also, the 10,200 mAh battery promises to offer up to 10 hours of video playback, which is pretty standard for these tablets. Lenovo Tab P12 will ship with Android 13 on board, but the Chinese manufacturer promises two OS upgrades and four years of security patches.
In addition to the Tab P12, Lenovo also announced the European availability of the Tab M10 5G, which was initially introduced in India. The tablet will be available in Abyss Blue for as low as €400. Customers will be able to pick this one up in select European markets starting August 2023.
On the inside, the Lenovo Tab P12 packs a 2.6GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, coupled with 4/128GB, 8/128GB or 8/256GB memory (expandable via microSD). On the camera front, Lenovo confirmed the Tab P12 comes with an 8-megapixel main camera and a secondary 13-megapixel selfie snapper.
The Lenovo Tab P12 with keyboard and Pen Plus included will be available for purchase starting this month for as low as €500. The same tablet but without any accessories bundled costs €400. The tablet will be available in two colors: Storm Grey and Oat.
