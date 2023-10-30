The hot new jumbo-sized Lenovo Tab P12 mid-ranger is on sale at its first hefty discounts





Lenovo has clearly been facing these types of issues for the last couple of years, but if you make the effort to understand the company's Android tablet portfolio, you'll find quite a few extremely compelling value propositions in it. One of the absolute best right now is without a doubt the Lenovo Tab P12, which is different from the 12.6-inch Tab P12 Pro high-ender unveiled all the way back in 2021.

Lenovo Tab P12 12.7-Inch Tablet with Android 13, LTPS Touchscreen with 2944 x 1840 (3K) Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Four Dolby Atmos-Optimized JBL Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, microSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included $80 off (23%) $269 99 $349 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab P12 12.7-Inch Tablet with Android 13, LTPS Touchscreen with 2944 x 1840 (3K) Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Four Dolby Atmos-Optimized JBL Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, microSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and Keyboard Included $80 off (20%) $319 99 $399 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab P12 12.7-Inch Tablet with Android 13, LTPS Touchscreen with 2944 x 1840 (3K) Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Four Dolby Atmos-Optimized JBL Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, microSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included $50 off (13%) $329 99 $379 99 Buy at BestBuy





Bizarrely enough, this non-Pro 12.7-inch mid-ranger was formally announced just three months ago , making an unusually quiet US commercial debut in early October. We're certainly not going to blame you if you didn't notice the affordable gargantuan slate's sales start stateside, as this actually flew under our radar as well, but there's no excuse to ignore or snub the very first Lenovo Tab P12 deals available today.





That's right, you can already slash this bad boy's reasonable prices down to... even more reasonable values. Specifically, you can currently pay as little as $269.99 instead of $349.99 for an entry-level 128GB storage variant bundled with a handy Lenovo Tab Pen Plus or $319.99 (down from $399.99) for the same device combined with both a stylus and keyboard.





These two "doorbuster" promotions come straight from Lenovo, which is likely to either keep them around until Black Friday next month or bring them back in a few weeks after pushing the pause button. Meanwhile, Best Buy is charging $329.99 for an exclusive 256GB storage configuration paired with a Precision Pen after a solid $50 discount of its own.





All three models come with 8GB RAM, mind you, as well as a stunning 3K screen, with Android 13 unsurprisingly running the software show out the box and a respectable MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor found under the hood along with a massive 10,020mAh battery capable of 30W charging speeds.





While it's definitely always good to have a little bit of diversity in your product roster when you're trying to compete against such tech juggernauts as Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft in the global tablet market, too much choice can often lead to confusion, especially when your branding and advertising are... not great.