Leave Black Friday behind and get the Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 at a truly irresistible price today!
Did you (intentionally or unintentionally) skip the recently concluded Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 festivities to now realize that you still need to buy a decent Android tablet for a close friend or family member before Christmas? Fret not, as Amazon is amazingly selling the Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 at a lower price than ever right now.
This totally unexpected post-Cyber Monday deal beats all previous discounts offered by all major US retailers for this... decidedly unimpressive product. Listed at a "typical price" of $88.84 on Amazon, the undeniably mediocre 8-incher is currently available for a cool 39 bucks less than that, which obviously equates to an even heftier discount if you consider the slate's actual original recommended price of $109.99.
Powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and equipped with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space, the fourth-gen Lenovo Tab M8 can be a great choice for a first-time or generally inexperienced tablet user like a child or senior. In fact, the device is explicitly advertised as a "family tablet", featuring apps like YouTube Kids and Google Kids Space right out the box and allowing parents to keep a close eye on their children's digital activities with Google's Family Link software.
Of course, that doesn't completely make up for the modest aforementioned hardware specs, but if you also take the "all-day" battery life and reasonably sharp HD screen into account, you're likely to appreciate the bang for buck here as respectable... at the very least.
After all, I personally can't think of another half-decent tablet available at this crazy low price right now, and incredibly enough, Amazon is also throwing in a nifty protective folio with a built-in stand at no extra cost. This exact same device (by itself) is on sale at $69.99 through its manufacturer's US website at the time of this writing, further boosting the appeal of Amazon's surprising new holiday promotion.
