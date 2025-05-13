Lenovo's budget-friendly Tab M11 with a stylus is back on sale at a doorbuster price

Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Lenovo Tab M11 with the Lenovo Tab Pen on a white background.
Want to save big on a budget tablet for on-the-go entertainment? The Lenovo Tab M11 might be just what you need. Right now, you can buy the 4/128GB. The 4/128GB model with a stylus can usually set you back just $239.99, but you can get it at a stunning 33% discount at the Lenovo Store, knocking it down to $159.99.

The Lenovo Tab M11 with stylus is 33% off

$159 99
$239 99
$80 off (33%)
The Lenovo Tab M11 is once again available at fantastic discounts at the official store. The device with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage is down by 33%, saving you $80. Don't miss out.
Buy at Lenovo

The 4/64GB Lenovo Tab M11 is 33% off

$135 99
$199 99
$64 off (32%)
If you don't need that much onboard storage on your Tab M11, get the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard space. The slate arrives without a stylus, so keep that in mind. Get one and save 33%!
Buy at Lenovo

That's a rare price cut you can't see every other day, including right now at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. In case you don't need that much storage onboard your slate, get the 4/64GB Tab M11 instead. It's down by $64 from its original $199.99 asking price, though it arrives without a stylus.

What's so good about this everyday device that makes it worth your money? Firstly, it features an 11-inch WUXGA display with clear visuals and a decent 90Hz refresh rate. Sure, it's nowhere near the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on the display quality front, but you still get an enjoyable visual experience for the price.

Secondly, the tablet features a MediaTek Helio G88 chip under the hood, which should handle most daily tasks without major hiccups. Expect things like video streaming, web browsing, and other light tasks to run smoothly.

On top of all that, you get four speakers with Dolby Atmos and a 7,040mAh battery that should last up to 10 hours when streaming videos. What about software support? Well, the device runs on Android 13 out of the gate and will receive Android 15 as a final OS version. While that may be a drawback for some users, at least you get security patches until 2028.

As you can see, the Lenovo Tab M11's spec sheet won't exactly blow your socks off. But if you're OK with good everyday performance and mostly decent visuals, this device might meet your needs just fine. Get yours straightaway and save $80 with Lenovo's ongoing sale.
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
