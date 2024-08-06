The 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is back in the spotlight at its second-best price
Expensive tablets offer a premium experience, no two ways around that. But let's face it: not everyone can afford to spend too much money on their next slate. Fortunately, you can now get a decent entry-level Android tablet for less than $100. Just take advantage of this Lenovo Tab M9 deal at the official store!
What makes this $51 discount particularly attractive is that you're getting the 64GB version and not the base model. By the way, you also can't find this bad boy at the same price on Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. Moreover, now that its 34% cheaper, the model is back at its second-best price.
The 2023-released slate certainly doesn't impress much on any front, but it's still a respectable budget option. So, what is this $149.99 tablet good for? Well, you can watch movies on its compact 9-inch display, browse the web, read your favorite e-books, and more.
Undoubtedly, demanding apps, gaming, or work-related tasks are out of the question. That's to say, if you need something for work or other demanding tasks, you should look elsewhere.
But hey! The Tab M9 (2023) is lightweight and thin and has 4GB of RAM. There's also an octa-core processor on deck and an 8MP rear camera with AF. Plus, you get a dual speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and a 5,100mAh battery that should offer up to 13 hours of video playback.
True, that's not overly exciting, but it's still good enough for most users who need a budget tablet for entertainment purposes only. By the way, the ultra-affordable device is still being supported. It should receive security updates until 2026. In other words, you'll have plenty of time to enjoy your favorite movies on your Lenovo tablet.
Ultimately, we know that the Tab M9 (2023) is no Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, let alone one of the latest iPad models. But if you're short on cash and can settle for entry-level specs and performance, it's a fantastic option. Get yours and save $51 at the Lenovo Store.
