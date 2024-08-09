Doorbuster deal makes the 128GB Lenovo Tab M11 with a stylus ideal for the whole family
Do you need a casual tablet that won't set you back too much and comes with a stylus? In such a case, you should pick the Lenovo Tab M11. The larger storage version with an included Lenovo Tab Pen is currently $64 cheaper at the official store, thanks to a pretty awesome doorbuster deal.
In case you're wondering, that's not the best discount we've ever come across for this model. For one thing, we saw it for $143.99 back in June, while it's now $155.99. On the bright side, neither Amazon nor Best Buy can match the official store's current deal. You also can't find the same $64 discount at Walmart.
Performance-wise, you can't really expect wonders from a slate with a regular MSRP of $219.99. But it's not half bad in its respective price bracket, letting you browse the web, watch videos, play some light games, and learn without too many hiccups. Of course, if you need more than that, you should look elsewhere (and probably increase your budget).
Lastly, this fella has a decent battery life. According to Lenovo, you get up to 10 hours of video playback, which is pretty much on par with other options in that price range.
Overall, while it may not be as cool as the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the Lenovo Tab M11 is a fantastic everyday option. Its lightweight design and compact screen make it perfect for the entire family, and the added stylus lets you (or your kids) unleash your creativity. If you think it's right for you, go ahead and pull the trigger on the Lenovo Store doorbuster deal.
