Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Doorbuster deal makes the 128GB Lenovo Tab M11 with a stylus ideal for the whole family

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Doorbuster deal makes the 128GB Lenovo Tab M11 with a stylus ideal for the whole family
Do you need a casual tablet that won't set you back too much and comes with a stylus? In such a case, you should pick the Lenovo Tab M11. The larger storage version with an included Lenovo Tab Pen is currently $64 cheaper at the official store, thanks to a pretty awesome doorbuster deal.

Save $64 on the 128GB Lenovo Tab M11 with stylus

The Lenovo Tab M11 is perfect for the whole family with its slim and lightweight design. And it now arrives at bargain prices! The larger storage version with 128GB of storage and a Tab Pen is now 29% off at the Lenovo Store. The doorbuster deal can't be found at Walmart, Best Buy, or Amazon.
$64 off (29%)
$155 99
$219 99
Buy at Lenovo

In case you're wondering, that's not the best discount we've ever come across for this model. For one thing, we saw it for $143.99 back in June, while it's now $155.99. On the bright side, neither Amazon nor Best Buy can match the official store's current deal. You also can't find the same $64 discount at Walmart.

For a budget tablet, the Lenovo option ticks off many boxes. First of all, it's lightweight and has a good-looking 11-inch screen and four speakers with Dolby Atmos, making your favorite movies more immersive.

Performance-wise, you can't really expect wonders from a slate with a regular MSRP of $219.99. But it's not half bad in its respective price bracket, letting you browse the web, watch videos, play some light games, and learn without too many hiccups. Of course, if you need more than that, you should look elsewhere (and probably increase your budget).

Another great thing about this bad boy is the software support. While it's a budget option, the Android tablet is set to receive Android 15 as a final OS upgrade, along with security patches until the beginning of 2028. Out of the box, the 4/128GB Tab M11 runs on Android 13.

Lastly, this fella has a decent battery life. According to Lenovo, you get up to 10 hours of video playback, which is pretty much on par with other options in that price range.

Overall, while it may not be as cool as the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the Lenovo Tab M11 is a fantastic everyday option. Its lightweight design and compact screen make it perfect for the entire family, and the added stylus lets you (or your kids) unleash your creativity. If you think it's right for you, go ahead and pull the trigger on the Lenovo Store doorbuster deal.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
38 stories
09 Aug, 2024
Doorbuster deal makes the 128GB Lenovo Tab M11 with a stylus ideal for the whole family
08 Aug, 2024
Best Buy makes the mid-range Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 a bargain for the ages with sweet new discount
06 Aug, 2024
The 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is back in the spotlight at its second-best price
24 Jul, 2024
The budget 128GB Lenovo Tab M11 gets another tempting price cut at Best Buy
01 Jul, 2024
Best Buy's generous discount on the Lenovo Tab M11 keeps rolling
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever
The iPhone 16 series will be the most Android Apple series ever
The hot new Motorola Razr+ (2024) flagship now comes with free Bose earbuds as killer deal sweetener
The hot new Motorola Razr+ (2024) flagship now comes with free Bose earbuds as killer deal sweetener

Latest News

Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Instagram extends carousel capacity for summer "photo dumps"
Google TV Streamer is their first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Google TV Streamer is their first to bring the benefits of the new Android 14 for TVs
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
Chrome, Firefox, and Safari users need to beware of this security vulnerability
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
New OxygenOS update is now rolling out to OnePlus devices
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless