The hot new Lenovo Tab M11 mid-ranger is now officially up for grabs in the US starting at $180





Yes, you can now order the storm grey-coated Tab M11 stateside in two storage configurations and hope to receive the variant of your choice on your doorstep by the end of March. That's somewhat uncharacteristic of a company that's mostly flubbed last year's Lenovo Tab Extreme launch , for instance, so don't be surprised if this new mid-end Android soldier goes out of stock shortly after its US debut too.

Lenovo Tab M11 64GB, 4GB RAM, 10.95-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek G88 Processor, Android 13, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Storm Grey Color $179 99 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Tab M11 128GB, 4GB RAM, 10.95-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek G88 Processor, Android 13, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Storm Grey Color $199 99 Buy at BestBuy





Incapable of holding its own against the best Apple iPads out there in terms of raw performance, the Tab M11 should still be able to deliver a decent level of power (for the sub-$200 category) thanks to an octa-core MediaTek G88 processor. That's paired with 4GB RAM, which is... not exactly ideal for heavy multitaskers, but the Dolby Atmos-enhanced quad speaker system and 90Hz FHD+ LCD screen promise to keep you entertained on the go in great audio and video quality.





While we're on the subject of promises, we should mention that Lenovo is vowing to serve two OS upgrades to its latest tablet. That's not as impressive as it sounds when you consider that the Tab M11 runs Android 13 out the box instead of Android 14 , but it's still better than what some affordable Lenovo slates have received in the past.





With a sleek dual-tone design, razor-thin 7.15mm profile, up to 10 hours of battery life in continuous video playback, 15W charging support, and 8MP cameras on both its back and front, this looks like the textbook definition of an average tablet capable of satisfying most cash-strapped users.

The 128GB storage variant is only 20 bucks costlier than the entry-level 64 gig configuration and thus seems like the smarter overall buy, although both models also support easy external storage expansion with a microSD card slot. Unfortunately, the $179.99 and $199.99 list prices don't appear to include any protective or productivity-enhancing accessories, so we're afraid you'll have to pay extra for a cover, keyboard, or stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options $50 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options $50 off (19%) Buy at Amazon





Of course, the same goes for the aforementioned Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, which normally costs $220 and $270 with 64 and 128GB storage respectively and no S Pen or keyboard. The problem (for Lenovo, at least) is that the Tab A9+ can be currently purchased at a hefty $50 discount pretty much across the nation.



