Gargantuan Lenovo Tab Extreme returns in stock for limited time at a sweet discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you know that Lenovo (occasionally) makes high-end Android tablets in addition to a multitude of low to mid-end iPad alternatives frequently sold at unbeatable prices? By far the company's most impressive such product is dubbed Tab Extreme, sporting an extremely large screen and many other premium features but failing to make a very wide commercial debut following an official announcement back at the very beginning of the year.
The 14.5-inch Lenovo Tab Extreme with a built-in stylus and bundled keyboard was unceremoniously put up for sale by its manufacturer in the US for the first time last month, and after very quickly going out of stock, it's now available again in "limited" numbers.
If you hurry, you can get the MediaTek Dimensity 9000-powered giant not at its $1,099.99 list price and not at a reduced $1,000 but as little as $900 after an instant $99.99 discount and extra $100 e-coupon savings available with the use of a "SAVE10TABLETS" promo code.
While that obviously doesn't bring the Tab Extreme down to the budget tablet category, it certainly helps this bad boy hold its own against the likes of Apple's newest iPad Pros, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8-series behemoths, and Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 productivity champion in terms of value for money.
Your 900 bucks will include the aforementioned Lenovo Tab Extreme keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 3, mind you, as well as a whopping 12GB RAM count paired with a similarly generous 256 gigs of internal storage space, a microSD card slot, super-premium dual-style design combining robust aluminum with eye-catching glass, no less than eight JBL speakers, and a fittingly large 12,300mAh battery equipped with 68W charging capabilities.
Although perhaps nowhere near as speedy as an Apple M2-powered iPad Pro and not quite as productive as a Windows 11-running Surface Pro 9 (even with its very own keyboard), the Lenovo Tab Extreme aims to deliver a portable entertainment experience like nothing you can currently get in its price bracket. Just don't waste any more time and place your order before Lenovo's official US website runs out of inventory again.
