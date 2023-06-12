Gargantuan Lenovo Tab Extreme returns in stock for limited time at a sweet discount





The 14.5-inch Lenovo Tab Extreme with a built-in stylus and bundled keyboard was unceremoniously put up for sale by its manufacturer in the US for the first time last month , and after very quickly going out of stock, it's now available again in "limited" numbers.

Lenovo Tab Extreme 14.5-Inch Tablet with 3K OLED Display, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Keyboard, Lenovo Precision Pen 3, and 68W Fast Charger Included, $100 Instant Discount + $100 E-Coupon Savings with SAVE10TABLETS Promo Code $200 off (18%) $900 $1099 99 Buy at Lenovo





If you hurry, you can get the MediaTek Dimensity 9000-powered giant not at its $1,099.99 list price and not at a reduced $1,000 but as little as $900 after an instant $99.99 discount and extra $100 e-coupon savings available with the use of a "SAVE10TABLETS" promo code.





While that obviously doesn't bring the Tab Extreme down to the budget tablet category, it certainly helps this bad boy hold its own against the likes of Apple's newest iPad Pros, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8-series behemoths, and Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 productivity champion in terms of value for money.





Your 900 bucks will include the aforementioned Lenovo Tab Extreme keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 3, mind you, as well as a whopping 12GB RAM count paired with a similarly generous 256 gigs of internal storage space, a microSD card slot, super-premium dual-style design combining robust aluminum with eye-catching glass, no less than eight JBL speakers, and a fittingly large 12,300mAh battery equipped with 68W charging capabilities.



