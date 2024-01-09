Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Lenovo’s new affordable Android tablet costs less than $200, launches in April

Lenovo’s cheap tablets are available in the United States for quite some time. Earlier today, the Chinese company introduced yet another affordable Android tablet that’s likely to be launched in the US too, the Tab M11.

The main selling point of the Lenovo Tab M11 is clearly the $180 price, but its specs and design are definitely something to consider too. The slate features stylus support and customers can also purchase a folio case to protect its stylish finish.

These don’t come with the tablet and must be purchased separately. The Lenovo Tab Pen Plus sells for $50, nearly a third of the tablet’s price, but the folio case doesn’t have a price tag yet.

Now, as far as the rest of the specs go, these are pretty standard for a budget-friendly tablet. For starters, the tablet is equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G88 processor, coupled with 4/64GB or 8/128GB (expandable via microSD card slot).

More importantly, Lenovo’s tablet sports an 11-inch IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution, and up to 400 nits. In the front, the slate features an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, while on the back side there’s either an 8-megapixel or 13-megapixel main sensor, depending on the market.

Also, the Tab M11 is powered by a large 7,040 mAh battery and features Dolby Atmos support, as well as four speakers. An LTE version will be available for purchase in select markets too, but the Wi-Fi only will be up for grabs just about everywhere Lenovo sells its products.

It’s worth mentioning that the Tab M11 ships with Android 13 on-board, which is a bit of a letdown. However, Lenovo says the tablet will receive two major Android updates and that security patches will keep coming until 2028. The tablet is scheduled to hit shelves in April 2024.

