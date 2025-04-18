OnePlus’ upcoming flagship tablet might get challenged in the US
We reported a few days ago that OnePlus is expected to bring its flagship tablet to the United States. The said tablet will become the most powerful Android tablet available in the US, but that won’t remain true for too long.
Lenovo has a similar tablet in the pipeline too, although we don’t yet know if the Chinese company plans to bring it to the US. What we do know is that Lenovo’s upcoming tablet will be equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a stunning 3K LCD display with 165 Hz refresh rate.
This might seem like a rather small battery considering that Honor recently introduced the world’s first smartphone to pack an 8,000 mAh battery, but let’s not forget that we’re talking about a not-so-big tablet.
According to DCS, the upcoming Lenovo Legion tablet sports an 8.8-inch display, which puts it in the mid-end segment when it comes to size. Digital Chat Station also claims that the tablet features dual speakers and dual X-axis motor.
In related news, DCS suggests that another competing product will be introduced in June, but we’re not sure if they’re talking about OnePlus’ flagship tablet or another one from a different company.
Not to mention that DCS mostly leaks stuff coming to the Chinese market, so the “competing product” might not actually matter for the US market. That said, Lenovo’s compact tablet will be initially launched in China, but we don’t have any confirmation that a US release is still in the cards after Trump’s newly introduced tariffs.
