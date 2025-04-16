OnePlus’ next beastly Android tablet is on its way to the US

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

OnePlus is definitely preparing to launch a new tablet in the United States, but either it will happen sooner or later, it might depend on how the tariff situation evolves in the coming weeks.

Dubbed the OnePlus Pad 3R, the unannounced tablet was recently spotted at the FCC (Federal Communications Commission), which suggests its announcement is not too far away.

Listed on FCC’s website with model number OPD2408, the new tablet will feature support for the OnePlus Pencil, which was spotted at the FCC earlier this week. Sadly, besides the model number and name of the tablet, no other important details are revealed in the FCC listing.

But that’s ok since we already know what the upcoming OnePlus Pad 3R tablet will look like on the inside. Initially leaked under a different name, OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, the flagship tablet is believed to have similar specs as the Oppo Pad 4 Pro, which was recently introduced in China.

Since they belong to the same company, the Oppo and OnePlus brands often launch similar products with different names, which is why it won’t be unusual if the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will mirror Oppo Pad 4 Pro’s specs.

OnePlus Pad 3R listing at FCC | Image credit: FCC via Droid-Life

That said, if the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is indeed a rebranded Oppo Pad 4 Pro, then it will probably be the most powerful Android tablet available in the United States. The slate would be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 16 GB RAM and either 256 GB or 512 GB internal storage.

Another selling point of the upcoming tablet is the stunning 13.2-inch IPS LCD display with 144 Hz refresh rate, 2,400 x 3,392 pixels resolution, and Dolby Vision support.

A single 13-megapixel main camera is packed inside the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, along with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper in the front. More importantly, the tablet is powered by a massive 12,140 mAh battery, which supports 67W wired fast charging speeds.

The Oppo Pad 4 Pro ships with ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, but the US version should run OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 right out of the box.

It remains to be seen if OnePlus will delay the launch of its flagship tablet in the US until Trump’s tariffs hurt these types of products less than they do now. Otherwise, the price of the OnePlus Pad 4 Pro in the US might be prohibitively high.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
