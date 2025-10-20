Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - X has launched a marketplace to sell rare vanity handles, for a hefty price tag and a massive catch

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 1h ago

I'm all for this. If they made premium like $50 a month, it would be a ripoff, but isn't Premium only $84 a year. If a business can't afford that, they're in the wrong business anyway.


If I'm going to spend $2000 for a name, then paying another $2000 over 20 years is no big deal. Of course if they raise the price to $20 a month I would think it's a little worse, or $50 a month is egregious. I don't think many people want to buy a handle and then not use the service.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has your iPhone typing accuracy been getting worse? This video may vindicate you

by Johanna Romero • 1

OnePlus 15 battery is officially a beast, and a Geekbench listing shows it’s no slouch, too

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

X has launched a marketplace to sell rare vanity handles, for a hefty price tag and a massive catch

by Johanna Romero • 1

Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks

by Abdullah Asim • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless